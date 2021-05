San Diego Padres vs Milwaukee Brewers 5/24/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The San Diego Padres (30-17) will battle the Milwaukee Brewers (23-23) in the NL Inter-Division competition at American Family Field in Milwaukee on Monday, May 24, 2021, at 7:40 PM ET. San Diego will try to continue their success after winning nine games in a row including a series sweep versus the Seattle Mariners. The Padres managed to gain a 15-run lead in a 16-1 victory in the opener on Friday and a 6-4 win in the second installment of a series on Saturday. The San Diego Padres concluded the series with a 9-2 triumph on Sunday. Starter Yu Darvish gave up 7 hits and allowed just one earned run with no walk granted but struck out 5 batters of the Brewers. Shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. earned the victory for the Padres with 3 runs on 3 hits and 6 RBIs. Center Fielder Jurickson Profar and 2nd Baseman/Shortstop Jake Cronenworth added two runs on one hit each in the winning effort for San Diego.