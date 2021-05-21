newsbreak-logo
Oregon State coach Mitch Canham on the Beavers: "You cant break a huddle without someone (yelling) Family on three or Omaha on three.' They know what the important things to them are.

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOregon State baseball enters key series vs. Arizona Wildcats confident and unfazed by recent struggles: ‘It’s time to roll.’. The Oregon State baseball team has lost six of its last 10 games, two of its last three Pac-12 Conference series and learned this week that it has lost leadoff hitter Jacob Melton to season-ending surgery. But you wouldn’t have sensed any panic within the program if you had stopped by Goss Stadium this week for a practice. “You can’t break a huddle without someone (yelling) ‘Family on three’ or ...

Oregon StatePosted by
247Sports

2021 Oregon State Football Top Players Countdown: Honorable Mentions

The Oregon State football team has completed its five-week spring camp schedule, and those practices provided the Beavers with ample opportunities to progress during the offseason. As the squad now enters the summer months, the regular season is beginning to inch closer. The Beavers are hoping to reach the postseason for the first time under head coach Jonathan Smith, and in order to get there, offseason improvements must carry over into the fall.
Oregon StateSports Illustrated

Oregon's Te-Hina Paopao Makes the cut for 2021 USA U19 World Cup Team

Oregon point guard Te-Hina Paopao has been selected to the 2021 USA U19 World Cup Team following three days of trials. She is one of nine athletes who were named to the team, and five additional finalists will compete for the remaining three roster spots, according to a USA Basketball press release.
Oregon Stateorangemedianetwork.com

Oregon State Women's Golf team upset with treatment at NCAA Regionals

Without being given a chance to show how their team could make it into the NCAA Tournament, Oregon State’s women's golf season has come to an abrupt end with the cancellation of the Baton Rouge Regional. Brad Hurlbut, a spokesperson for the NCAA addressed the women's golf coaches and student-athletes...
Oregon Statenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Cole Hocker's unusual distance double helps Oregon extend Pac-12 streak

Cole Hocker underscored his range and joined a list of Oregon running icons. The Cathedral High School graduate won the 5,000 meters after earlier placing third in the 800 Sunday in the Pac-12 Track and Field Championships at Los Angeles. The 19-year-old contributed to a 14th successive team title by...
Oregon StateNBC Sports

Connecticut Sun parts ways with former Oregon State star Aleah Goodman

After being selected No. 30 overall in the 2021 WNBA Draft by the Connecticut Sun, Aleah Goodman’s time in Uncasville has come to an end. The Sun announced Monday that they have officially terminated Goodman’s contract, and activated Jasmine Thomas. Following the news, the former Oregon State guard took to Twitter to thank the team for the opportunity.
Oregon StateDemocrat-Herald

OSU softball: Hammoude named Pac-12 player of week

Oregon State's Frankie Hammoude was named Pac-12's softball player of the week on Monday. Hammoude, who was named to the all-Pac-12 first team on Sunday, belted four home runs in the Beavers’ series at Utah over the weekend. In the process, the first-baseman set the Oregon State single season record with 17 on the year. Hammoude went 6 for 12 with two walks during this week’s four-game set. She drove in a total of six runs over that stretch.
Oregon StatePosted by
247Sports

PODCAST: Oregon gearing up for a massive month of football recruiting

Oregon football is gearing up for a massive recruiting month in June with official, unofficial, and camps all being allowed to happen to start June 1st. Matt Prehm and Erik Skopil discuss the impact of Oregon football's recruiting for the 2022 recruiting class up until this point, what recruits are committed, who is visiting Oregon the first weekend of the month, and how we could see this class start to take shape towards the end of June.
Oregon StatePosted by
The Oregonian

Oregon women’s basketball guard Te-Hina Paopao among 9 named to USA Basketball women’s U19 World Cup team

Oregon point guard Te-Hina Paopao is one of nine players to earn a spot on the 2021 USA Basketball women’s U19 World Cup team. Among the nine players named to the team and five finalists contending for three remaining spots, Paopao is one of seven to have played their freshman season in college level in 2020-21. The 14 selected players will begin training camp on July 19 at a site still to be announced in preparation for the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup in Debrecen, Hungary from August 7-19.
Oregon StatePosted by
FanSided

Oregon Football: 3 post-spring 2021 breakout candidates on defense

Oregon football just wrapped up spring practice a couple of weeks ago and now the Ducks will head into the offseason looking like one of the favorites to make the playoff. Some prominent sites even predict the Ducks will be a top-10 team when the 2021 season starts after winning the Pac-12 last season for a second straight time and adding a wealth of talent to the roster. In fact, the Ducks have the most talented team in school history, arguably, with a handful of their top recruits ever currently on the roster.
Oregon Stateosubeavers.com

Beavers Grab First-Round Lead At NCAA Albuquerque Regional

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It was a great start for the Oregon State men's golf team at the NCAA Albuquerque Regional on Monday. The Beavers shot a 7-under 281 at the par-72, 7,555-yard UNM Championship Course and are in first place in the 14-team field with 36 holes to play. Texas...
Oregon Statechatsports.com

Men of Oregon Make It 14 in a Row

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Powered by its depth across the board, the Men of Oregon won the 2021 Pac-12 team title to extend the program's conference winning streak to 14 in a row. The Ducks finished the three-day competition with 185 points, outpacing the field by nearly 60 points. The UO women collected five wins and finished as the meet runner-up with 151 points.