Oregon State baseball enters key series vs. Arizona Wildcats confident and unfazed by recent struggles: ‘It’s time to roll.’. The Oregon State baseball team has lost six of its last 10 games, two of its last three Pac-12 Conference series and learned this week that it has lost leadoff hitter Jacob Melton to season-ending surgery. But you wouldn’t have sensed any panic within the program if you had stopped by Goss Stadium this week for a practice. “You can’t break a huddle without someone (yelling) ‘Family on three’ or ...www.thecourierexpress.com