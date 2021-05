The UFC has consistently been giving us quality Fight Night cards for quite a while, particularly when the main event stays intact. For instance, we had Jiri Prochazka and Dominick Reyes give us an instant classic at the beginning of the month. There’s a good possibility we could get something similar between Rob Font and Cody Garbrandt. Both are two of the better KO specialists in the bantamweight division and have no problems fighting at a high pace. Plus, there’s another former champion in the co-main event – Garbrandt being one himself – not to mention a title contender a little further down.