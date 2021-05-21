Mavericks vs. Clippers Odds, Game 1 Preview, Prediction: Is Los Angeles Poised For NBA Title Run? (May 22)

Well, well, well, here we are again. The Clippers and Mavericks led off the first round of last year’s playoffs too. It was a strange but memorable series. The Clips jumped out to a 10-0 lead in Game 1, the Mavs stormed back to take a double-digit second-quarter lead, but LA came back to finish the job late. Luka Doncic got hurt early in Game 2, but Dallas rallied without him, and his return pushed the Mavs over the top to tie the series at one. Doncic had a triple-double in Game 3 but struggled from the field as the Clippers took a big first-half lead and held on to go up 2-1.