PGA Championship: Erik van Rooyen angrily smashes tee marker to follow his ball into water on 17

After an exciting round of play on Thursday, we now have a clearer picture of the Ocean Course and its potential wrath. Looking at the leaderboard, players who are known for their ball-striking have risen to the top. When you see names like Corey Conners, Keegan Bradley, Viktor Hovland, Will Zalatoris, and Collin Morikawa, it’s hard to ignore this sentiment. We will be sure to keep this in mind as Round 2 will be upon us in no time.