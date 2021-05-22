PGA Championship: Erik van Rooyen angrily smashes tee marker to follow his ball into water on 17
Van Rooyen's violent outburst was the culmination of a series of late mistakes, the South African dropping seven shots in a torrid four-hole stretch from the 14th. He was well-placed to make the halfway cut at two over par with just five holes remaining, but he followed a bogey at 14 with three consecutive sixes, the last of which was a triple-bogey at the 17th with one less usable club in his bag.www.skysports.com