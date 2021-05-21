newsbreak-logo
MLB

Finally healthy, Santana brings speed to Sox

MLB
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDanny Santana was back in the Major Leagues on Friday night, and manager Alex Cora put him right into the middle of the action, assigning the veteran utility infielder/outfielder to the leadoff spot while starting him at first base for the opener of a three-game series in Philadelphia. The switch-hitter...

MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Hirokazu Sawamura: Long balls a concern

Red Sox manager Alex Cora wants Sawamura to elevate his fastball more often as a way to limit home runs, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. Sawamura has allowed four home runs over 14.1 innings (2.5 HR/9), and Cora feels that's because the pitcher keeps his fastball down in the zone. "Actually, we want him to elevate," said Cora. "[Friday], his velocity was up, it was 97-98 [mph]. But at this level, it seems like fastball down in the zone, that's where they're hunting and they put good swings on it. Besides that he's been OK." It used to be that pitching down in the zone was preferable as it would lead to more groundballs than a damaging hit, but those days appear to be over. "I'm not saying, just throw it up there all the time, you've got to get ahead, but you can expand up," Cora added. If Sawamura can make that adjustment, he can be used in high-leverage spots.
MLBOver the Monster

Fanpost Friday: Fixing the Black Hole in the Lineup

The Red Sox have the best record in baseball right now. In 2021. Shocking, right? Whether its other teams performing poorly or us simply exceeding expectations, the reality is no one could have expected that heading in to the second full week of May. And yet, here we sit. The pitching has been better then expected, both starting pitching and bullpen. In fact, we rank 3rd in FIP in both categories. Our offense, too, has been one of the best in the league, and with the only team to have 4 players with an OPS above .850.
MLBMilford Daily News

Red Sox Notebook: Rookie Garrett Whitlock has been lights out in relief

The Red Sox have yet to find a situation where Garrett Whitlock fails to excel. The right-hander's performance on the mound has been spotless. He has scattered six hits, walked two and struck out 18 through 13⅓ innings to date. Opponents are still waiting to notch a first run against Whitlock in the big leagues.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Red Sox Notebook: Jarren Duran separating himself at Triple-A Worcester

May 2—The Red Sox entered Saturday with the most wins in the majors and reinforcements waiting in Worcester. The Woo Sox begin their first official season on Tuesday in Syracuse, where the Red Sox' Triple-A club will begin a week-long road trip before they have their first-ever game at Polar Park on May 11.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Alex Cora: Red Sox getting closer to 85% fully vaccinated threshold

May 13—As vaccination numbers continue to rise around the country, the Red Sox are seeing an uptick, too. They still haven't reached the 85% threshold of fully vaccinated Tier 1 individuals, which includes players, coaches and support staff, needed to relax COVID-19 health and safety protocols, but they're getting there.
MLBtelegram.com

RED SOX JOURNAL: Verdugo continues to be an on-base machine

Alex Verdugo has made it a habit in 2021 to reach base safely. The Red Sox outfielder entered Friday night's game against the Orioles riding a 24-game on-base streak, the longest of both his career and in the big leagues this season. Verdugo went 2-for-6 with a run scored and two RBI in Thursday’s marathon 12-9 victory over the Tigers at Fenway Park.
MLBBoston Globe

Here are the truths we know about the Red Sox

Thirty-six games and 22 wins into the Red Sox season, those of us who have been aboard the “sneaky good” train since Fort Myers can’t help but notice that those who wrote them off as the No-Chance Brigade back then are saying an awful lot of nice stuff about them now.
MLBYardbarker

Red Sox shut down right-hander Tanner Houck due to sore flexor muscle

The Red Sox have shut down right-hander Tanner Houck due to a sore flexor muscle, manager Alex Cora announced Sunday morning. Per Cora, Houck first felt discomfort during his last start for Triple-A Worcester, which was also the WooSox’ first game of the season in Trenton on May 4. Houck...
MLBBoston Herald

Red Sox bullpen could lean heavier on 33-year-old rookie Hirokazu Sawamura

With the Red Sox bullpen suddenly in a funk, manager Alex Cora is getting excited about 33-year-old rookie Hirokazu Sawamura. Cora mentioned Sawamura as a lone bright spot in the Sox’ 3-2 loss to the A’s on Tuesday, when Sawamura struck out four over two scoreless innings after Darwinzon Hernandez and Adam Ottavino allowed the decisive runs before Sawamura entered.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Alex Cora Recalls Play That Represents His Career On 17th Anniversary

Wednesday marked the anniversary of a special moment in Alex Cora's playing career. The Boston Red Sox manager, 17 years ago, was playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers when he grinded out quite the at-bat. Looking back, the 18-pitch battle he won with a two-run homer against the Chicago Cubs stands out in his playing career.
MLBMLB

Cora family gets its passion from matriarch

For Red Sox manager Alex Cora and his older brother Joey, who is the third-base coach for the Pirates, there is no mystery who they will see a text from when they wake up each morning. “We have the family group text -- and every day at six in the...
MLBOver the Monster

OTM Roundtable: Are we done with the three-man bench?

If you’ve been reading along this season, and/or listening to our podcasts, you’re probably aware I have just about had it with the three-man bench. I hate it aesthetically, as it leads to fewer chances to make substitutions later in the game, and I also hate it for a team that is getting good starting pitching but poor performances from the bottom portion of their lineup. So I was curious what the rest of the staff felt and whether or not I was alone in my ire toward this roster set up. That was the topic of this week’s roundtable, in which I asked just for general feelings on the three-man bench and when the Red Sox should move on from it, if at all.