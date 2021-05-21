Digital Entrepreneur and social media marketer Divyam Agarwal is putting India on the global map

At just 19 years old when others of his age are either found frolicking or bogged down with their studies, Divyam Agarwal has already established himself in such a way that he will not only be securing his own future but also the futures of many others. Born and brought up in Bareilly Divyam is a small-town boy. However, none of his dreams and aspirations as a child was ever small. Since he was only 10 years old Divyam has had a fascination with making it large. Throughout his school life, he has worked with the goal of completing his education and immediately launching into a field of work that would give him the results that he wanted. Business seemed to be the only career option that would allow him to achieve such dreams. He has worked hard day and night and kept trying his level best to accumulate as much knowledge as he could.