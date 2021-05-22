Century-old sacred birchbark scroll returned to Ojibwe tribe

Some may be surprised to learn that since last fall, a seven-story apartment complex with 192 units was being built in Owatonna’s industrial park. At Rise Modular, the crews have been busy building the “volumetric modular” apartment building, which will be fully constructed in downtown St. Paul by stacking the finishing modules to form a building. David Rau, the vice president of business development for Rise Modular, said the “mods” are up to 72-feet long and already have everything from appliances to bathrooms installed inside.