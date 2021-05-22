newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bertrand, NE

Combo barber and tackle shop closing after 55 years

By ASHLEY BEBENSEE - Kearney Hub
midfloridanewspapers.com
 5 days ago

BERTRAND, Neb. (AP) — Customers can walk into Gary’s Barber and Tackle Shop to get an $11 haircut. The shop doesn’t have a phone so barber Gary Nuttelman typically didn’t take appointments. Customers could come in for a haircut and purchase fishing tackle or bait before they left the shop.

www.midfloridanewspapers.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Nebraska Business
City
Holdrege, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
City
Bertrand, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Hair#Barbering#Retirement#Purchase College#Combo#Ap#Lincoln Barber College#Sam S Barbershop#The U S Army#The Omaha World Herald#The Kearney Hub#Sale#Hairstyles#Fort Carson#Fishing Supplies#School#Neb#January#Customers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Hair Care
Related
Nebraska StateGrand Island Independent

USS Nebraska submarine sailors to visit Kearney, North Platte

KEARNEY — Plans are being made for a group of sailors from the nuclear submarine USS Nebraska, “SSBN739,” to visit the Kearney area on June 15-16. According to Nebraska Admiral Gloria LeDroit of Kearney, the sailors’ visit is sponsored by the Nebraska Admirals Association. LeDroit said the sailors will speak...
Nebraska StateSioux City Journal

Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Omaha World-Herald. May 14, 2021. Editorial: Nebraska Passport program provides fun, helps local economies. Tourism is a big deal for Nebraska, pumping $3.5 billion into the economy in 2019. That might surprise people who think the Cornhusker State has little more to offer visitors than, well, corn. Savvy Nebraskans know...
Nebraska Stateruralradio.com

Nebraska team builds grain robot designed to keep farmers safe

A pair of recent UNL graduates are working on a robot to keep grain farmers out of the grain bin. Ben Johnson just graduated from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln with a degree in electrical engineering. Johnson, his father and teammate Zane Zents have created the robot, Grain Weevil.
California Stateruralradio.com

2 Nebraska kids found dead, father arrested in California

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — Police say the father of two young children found dead in his eastern Nebraska home has been arrested in California. Police in Bellevue, south of Omaha, say 5-year-old Emily Price and 3-year-old Theodore Price were found dead Sunday morning 35-year-old Adam Price’s home. Police have not said how the children died, but labeled their deaths “suspicious.” The children’s mother, who lives in Illinois, said they were at the home for court-ordered visitation with their father. Police say Adam Price was arrested Sunday evening in Pacifica, near San Francisco. He was held on a felony fugitive arrest warrant, but no charges had been logged into the online Nebraska court system as of Monday morning. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer.