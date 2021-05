About 26,000 voting age adults in Indiana cannot vote, yet they influence the outcome of Hoosier elections. They are the 26,000-plus state prisoners who come from all over Indiana but are considered residents of the county where they are incarcerated. Because they are prohibited from voting, they reduce the impact of native voters of the mostly rural 19 counties with state prison. Recently, residents of Putnam and LaPorte counties expressed concern that their votes have been diluted at the hearings hosted by Indiana’s independent redistricting commission.