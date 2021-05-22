The unseen enemy

Every self-respecting Israelite at the time of Jesus would know by heart the most important law in the Torah. They had a special name for that law: the shema Yisrael. The law found in the book of Deuteronomy is clear on this matter: Hear, O Israel: The LORD is our God, the LORD alone. You shall love the LORD your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your might. (Deut. 6:4-6). This is followed immediately by the admonition never to forget the words of this law: Keep these words that I am commanding you today in your heart. /…/ Bind them as a sign on your hand, fix them as an emblem on your forehead, and write them on the doorposts of your house and on your gates. (Deuteronomy 6:7-9)