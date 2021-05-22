newsbreak-logo
Clinton, IA

Today's events

By Winona Whitaker
Clinton Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article— Friends of the Library bookstore is open on the lower level of Clinton Public Library, 306 Eight Ave. S., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — The American Legion Post in Morrison will install flags on the graves of Veterans buried in Grove Hill Cemetery at 7 a.m. The legion needs volunteers to assist. Volunteers will meet at the maintenance shed in the cemetery. For more information, call the Post at 815-310-0333.

Clinton, IAClinton Herald

Ribbon-cutting for renovated Crunelle statue set for Memorial Day

CLINTON — Postponed for a year due to COVID-19, the dedication of the renovated Leonard Crunelle World War I statue at Fifth Avenue South and Riverview Drive will take place Monday, May 31. American Legion June Van Meter Post 190 will provide a 21-gun salute for the 2 p.m. ceremony.
Clinton, IAClinton Herald

CCC Alumni Association presents Outstanding Awards

CLINTON — The Clinton Community College Alumni Association has been honoring those who have made “outstanding” contributions during the year. In 2021, the Alumni Association is celebrating the 40th year of honoring outstanding contributions to Clinton Community College. The 2021 Outstanding Awards this year are presented to:. Outstanding Business Associate...
Clinton County, IAClinton Herald

LincolnWay Community Foundation awards grants

DEWITT — From emergency service providers to outdoors groups, local organizations will receive monetary support for community-enhancing projects from the LincolnWay Community Foundation. The foundation has announced the awarding of $26,910 to 14 organizations in communities across Clinton County through its 2021 grant cycle. The awards include two multi-year pledges....
Clinton, IAClinton Herald

Clinton AMVETS CLUB 1713 S...

Lots of household, slow cookers, coffee makers, seasonal decorations, hunting, trapping, radial arm saw, remodeling extras. ... FRI. 8-5 & SAT. 8-12 910 11TH AVE. Couch, recently painted headboard, side tables and dresser, Crafts: new product, many bags of good Wool & fabric, Plants, inlcuding hostas, lillies, white irises, lilly of the valley and herbs, Precious...
Clinton County, IAdewittobserver.com

DeWitt garden, Referral Center join forces

The Clinton County office for Iowa State Extension and Outreach was recently awarded a “Growing Together” grant that will help provide fresh produce for those in need within the Central DeWitt School District. The DeWitt Community Garden, located off 8th Avenue on the north side of town, will have rows...
Clinton, IAClinton Herald

Wa-tan-ye resumes in-person meetings

CLINTON — Clinton Wa-tan-ye Club met recently at the First Congregational Church. Roberta Dostal, Margo Rockrohr, Pat Milder and Vyrlee were in charge. The group met weekly for many years but hadn't met since March of 2020 due to COVID. During in-person meetings everyone wears a mask and keeps socially distanced, said member Jeanette Petersen.
Clinton, IAdewittobserver.com

College News

Clinton Community College has announced the fall 2020 dean’s list. Students must earn a minimum of six credit hours and a 3.5 GPA during the term. Area students who achieved this honor are: Carter Dwyer, Alyssa McElmeel and Lauren Von Muenster, of Calamus; Dulcenea Clarke, Ty Hudson and Isaac Trenkamp, of Charlotte; Brittany Adams, Samantha Bacunawa, Cassidy Balk, Paige Bauer, Morgan Bork, Victoira Breeden, Roy Brown, Hannah Carrington, Sydney Cottrell, Aurora Cuatlacuatl, Tia Desvignes, Alfredo Diaz Torres, Molly Ferguson, Keira Fullick, Casey Gertson, Adriana Gonzalez, Sebastian Greene, Caleb Gruhn, Matthew Hardigan, Megen Herch, Briana Hesse, Andrew Hilgendorf, Haley Houszenga, Keitha Kjergaard, Avary Krick, Blake Leu, Emma Ludvigsen, Samuel Lueders, Katelyn McGehee, Cody Michaelsen, Zavison Moses, Jacob Munck, Shania Mussmann, Kyle Otto, Kristy Peska, Natasha Ross, Casey Shannon, Casey Slade, Nicole Smith, Kyle Stoll, Selena Tello, Trey Voda, Tanner Wardell, Crystal Watts, Sierra Wegener and Travis Welch, of Clinton; Henry Bloom, Eleanore Boomershine, Payton Drevyanko, Sydney Freeman, Kayla Gerard, Kathryn Grau, Maddison Gregoire, Katelyn Hoffmann, Haley Huebner, Brandon Jansen, Andrew Kallemeyn, Sean Kinney, Colleen Klostermann, Carlee Lincoln, Benjamin Mason, Erin McCaulley, Jared Payne, Dakota Penniston, Landon Peterson, Jadyn Sheppard, Alex Tuttle, Samuel Vance, Payton Walker, Cora Wiersma, McCarroll Zevenbergen and Emma Zimmerman, of DeWitt; Kelli Grell, of Delmar; Taylor Jacobsen, of Dixon; Kyle Holmes, of Grand Mound; Matthew Jess, of Low Moor; and Emma Bopp, Emily Knudtson and Kaylie Wilhelm, of Wheatland.
Clinton, IAClinton Herald

Municipal band begins practice May 10

CLINTON — River City Municipal Band begins practice Monday for the 2021 season, Present Sarah Lind said this week. The River City Municipal Band will perform this summer after missing out on last year’s season, Lind said. All area musicians are invited to join. The band will begin practices Monday...
Clinton, IAClinton Herald

Sorority gathers for Founders Day luncheon

CLINTON — Laureate Beta Gamma of Beta Sigma Phi held its 90th annual Founders Day luncheon April 30 at Sarah Harding. The theme for 2021 will be Sisters by Choice. Meetings were canceled due to the pandemic but will resume on the third Thursdays of each month beginning May 20 at 11:30 a.m. the Clinton Women’s Club, 420 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
Clinton, IAPosted by
Clinton Herald

Discovery Center admits moms free Sunday

CLINTON — All moms will be admitted to the Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center free Sunday in celebration of Mother’s Day. A special card-making station will be available so children can make special creations for Mom. The Discovery Center is open 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday. Mother’s Day is the theme for...
Clinton County, IAdewittobserver.com

Area projects granted funds

From emergency service providers to outdoors groups, local organizations will receive monetary support for community-enhancing projects from the LincolnWay Community Foundation. The foundation has announced the awarding of $26,910 to 14 organizations in communities across Clinton County through its 2021 grant cycle. The awards include two multi-year pledges. One for...
Clinton County, IAdewittobserver.com

Mentor Clinton County closes

Mentor Clinton County, formerly Big Brothers Big Sisters of Clinton, has announced it will close permanently on June 30. The closure is due to diminished funding over the past several years and the cancellation of fundraisers because of the pandemic. “We want to express our gratitude for all who have...