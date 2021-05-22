Today's events

— Friends of the Library bookstore is open on the lower level of Clinton Public Library, 306 Eight Ave. S., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — The American Legion Post in Morrison will install flags on the graves of Veterans buried in Grove Hill Cemetery at 7 a.m. The legion needs volunteers to assist. Volunteers will meet at the maintenance shed in the cemetery. For more information, call the Post at 815-310-0333.