Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Volume 7, which is a sequel series to Fairy Tail published by Kodansha Comics, follows the main group of the Fairy Tail wizard guild as they continue to take on the infamous 100 Years Quest. The series is written and created by Hiro Mashima, illustrated by Atsuo Ueda, and translated by Kevin Steinbach. The sequel series follows Natsu, Happy, Gray, Erza, Lucy, Wendy, and Carla as they are asked to seal away the Five Dragon Gods. They’re a group of dragons with immense power that threatens the entire world. The guild also recruits a new member, Touka, who is possessed by a witch that aims to take the dragons’ power for her own purposes. This is a quest that no other wizard has ever been able to complete since it was first offered 100 years ago.