The first of many prophecies that prove that God is real and Bible is 100% real was given to the prophet Isaiah (760BC to 698BC) was told by God this in Isaiah 45:18 [“For thus says the LORD, Who created the heavens, Who is God, Who formed the earth and made it, Who has established it, Who did not create it in vain, Who formed it to be inhabited: “I am the LORD, and there is no other.”(NKJV)].