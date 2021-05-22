Irish’s Lilly Isenhour 11th in 1A discus throw
Prince of Peace junior Lilly Isenhour went into the state track meet ranked 13th in the Class 1A discus throw.
She finished the day 11th (107-07), wrapping up the Irish’s experience at state.
“It’s just a really fun experience,” Isenhour said. “The whole atmosphere is really cool and just exciting. I was definitely a little bit nervous because it’s my first time really being out here and I’ve never even really watched throwing events before, but I think it was pretty good — I did my best.”
Isenhour and her coaches were a little concerned about weather after a rainy Thursday, but Friday ended up being a nice day.
“Yesterday, the weather was bad, so we went and threw a little bit because we thought it was going to be rainy, but it wasn’t, so that was good. Just adapting to the weather and having fun — I throw my best when I’m not stressed,” Isenhour said.
She’s come a long way since her freshman year.
“I threw my freshman year and I wasn’t as good,” Isenhour said. “Having last year off was definitely hard, but I’m excited to be here now.”
Isenhour and teammate Sarah Moeller, who competed on Thursday, had a nice a support group with them at Drake. Isenhour appreciated having a teammate with her.
“It’s fun hanging out with Sarah,” Isenhour said. “I like staying at the hotel and my family was here and that was nice.”