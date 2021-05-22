newsbreak-logo
Irish’s Lilly Isenhour 11th in 1A discus throw

By Beau Troutman btroutman@clintonherald.com
Clinton Herald
 5 days ago
From left to right: Lilly Isenhour, Owen Howard and Sarah Moeller pose for a photo. Isenhour and Moeller will compete at the state track meet this weekend. Contributed Photo | Owen Howard

Prince of Peace junior Lilly Isenhour went into the state track meet ranked 13th in the Class 1A discus throw.

She finished the day 11th (107-07), wrapping up the Irish’s experience at state.

“It’s just a really fun experience,” Isenhour said. “The whole atmosphere is really cool and just exciting. I was definitely a little bit nervous because it’s my first time really being out here and I’ve never even really watched throwing events before, but I think it was pretty good — I did my best.”

Isenhour and her coaches were a little concerned about weather after a rainy Thursday, but Friday ended up being a nice day.

“Yesterday, the weather was bad, so we went and threw a little bit because we thought it was going to be rainy, but it wasn’t, so that was good. Just adapting to the weather and having fun — I throw my best when I’m not stressed,” Isenhour said.

She’s come a long way since her freshman year.

“I threw my freshman year and I wasn’t as good,” Isenhour said. “Having last year off was definitely hard, but I’m excited to be here now.”

Isenhour and teammate Sarah Moeller, who competed on Thursday, had a nice a support group with them at Drake. Isenhour appreciated having a teammate with her.

“It’s fun hanging out with Sarah,” Isenhour said. “I like staying at the hotel and my family was here and that was nice.”

