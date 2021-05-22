newsbreak-logo
River Hawks fifth in 4x200, ninth in 4x100

By Beau Troutman btroutman@clintonherald.com
Clinton Herald
 5 days ago
The Easton Valley 4x200-meter relay team consisting of Kolton Murphy, Porter Fuegen, Aidan Gruver and Hudson Felkey placed fifth overall (1:32.41) in the event finals at the state track meet Friday at Drake Stadium.

“We probably could have did better, but we knew there was a lot on the line and we knew there was a lot of good teams out there with us,” Gruver said. “It’s pretty crazy to be out here with all these schools.”

It was a .02 improvement off their seed time, but Felkey said they wanted more of an improvement.

“It’s the time we’ve been putting up, but we wanted more,” Felkey said.

In addition, the relay team of Porter Fuegen, Felkey, Carson Fuegen and Kolton Murphy placed ninth (44.96) in the 4x100 relay, and will not advance to the finals.

Running on Friday was a marked difference from running in the rain during the shuttle hurdles on Thursday.

“It was a little different with the rain yesterday,” Fuegen said. “It picked up right as our heat started, which kind of sucked, but it’s definitely a perfect day for track. Warm, a little windy, but just a perfect day out.”

Though they wanted a top-three finish in the 4x200, the River Hawks aren’t complaining.

“It went pretty well,” Fuegen said. “We came in wanting to medal. We came in ranked second, so we were hoping for a top three. We didn’t quite get that, but it wasn’t all bad.”

Clinton, IA
