Highly decorated Vietnam War veteran Bobby McElvaney said he enlisted in the United States Army in 1957 to escape poverty. McElvaney, originally from South Carolina, grew up in the segregated south with three brothers and a sister in a clapboard house with no electricity or plumbing. His mother married when she was just 14 and with no education, could not read or write. McElvaney’s father had just a fourth grade education before he had to quit school and go to work as a logger. To help his family make ends meet, McElvaney also started working at a young age.