When King’s Way Christian coach Daven Harmeling needed some relief for his boys basketball roster, he went to the bullpen, sort of. “We have some guys who are baseball guys that haven’t played (basketball) since their freshman year here,” Harmeling said of seniors Ty Mairs and Aiden Pisarczyk. “It was kind of like ‘hey we need some bodies here, fellas.’ So I’ve got thank our baseball coach (Todd Pisarczyk) for giving his blessing to have these guys come out to play. They’ve been a big help.”