C.1918 Handyman Special in Madisonville, KY Under $43K. The bungalow house form perhaps most deeply stirs the sweetest dreams of home for Americans across the country. The first thing one notices about this versatile c.1918 bungalow is the large wall of glass in the partially enclosed front porch. Next, we view the gleaming hardwood floors and brick fireplace. Finally, the clawfoot tub and spacious kitchen with open cupboards to display your collections rounds out the tour.