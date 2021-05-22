newsbreak-logo
AP Week in Pictures: Global

By The Associated Press
Courier News
 5 days ago

May 15 - 21, 2021. From Palestinians clashing with Israeli forces south of the West Bank city of Nablus, to a Spanish civil guard waiting for migrants to arrive near the border of Morocco and Spain, to athletes competing at the European Aquatics Championships in Hungary, and lava flowing from an eruption of the Fagradalsfjall volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world.

