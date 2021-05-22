5 Reasons to Listen to Slow Electronic Dance Music

Header image and in-article images by Alice Moitié. When it comes to dance music, it’s hard to look past the French. The ‘French touch’ - as they call it - has been dominant since dance music’s popularisation in the 90s, helped pioneered by the earliest work of musicians such as Thomas Bangalter (Stardust, Daft Punk) and the late Philippe Zdar (Motorbass, Cassius). Since then, the country’s club culture has evolved itself numerous times over, from the rise of Ed Banger (including Justice, Mr Ozio, Busy P, SebastiAn, Breakbot) to the hip-hop-meets-tech-inspired Bromance Records (led by Brodinski and including acts like Gesaffelstein, Club Cheval and Louisahhh), right through to those artists that sit outside of these two legendary labels, like Madeon and M83.