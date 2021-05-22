newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

5 Reasons to Listen to Slow Electronic Dance Music

By ONEEDM
oneedm.com
 5 days ago

Slow electronic dance music is one of the most soothing sounds in the world. Most slow music has been used in meditation to help relax the mind. Slow electronic dance music usually is defined by slow, long, drum beats. This creates it very relaxing for most people listening to it.

oneedm.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Timberlake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Dance Music#Fitness#Sound Of Music#Good Music#Electronic Music#World Music#Slow Dance Music#Slow Dancing#Slow Beats#Mellow Music#Drum Beats#Percussion#Workout Outdoors#Relaxation#Mind#Spirituality#Exercise#Wonders#People#Stress Relief
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Meditation
News Break
Theater & Dance
News Break
Music
Related
Musicdjmag.com

The Chemical Brothers share new mix of experimental electronic music: Listen

The Chemical Brothers have shared a new mix of experimental electronic music as part of their Sonos Radio residency. After Sonos revealed that the likes of Björk, FKA twigs and D'Angelo, as well as The Chemical Brothers, would be joining Sonos Radio as guest curators, the electronic duo have delivered the second mix in their series, dubbed The Psychetronik Mix - "the point where musique concrete and psychedelic rock mix".
New York City, NYjuilliard.edu

Listening to Dance

New Dances, the annual concert for which four choreographers create works on each of the dance classes, was, of course, different this year. Third-year Nicole Leung spoke with the choreographer who worked with her class, faculty member Bobbi Jene Smith (’06, dance), about her piece Ways of Listening. The other pieces are Tiler Peck’s Broad and Free (first-years), Sonya Tayeh’s END, MIDDLE, BEGIN. (second-years), and Matthew Neenan’s The Solo 7 (fourth-years).
Musicthebrag.com

The best Australian releases to listen to this New Music Friday

Take a look at our favourite Australian releases that have dropped this New Music Friday. It’s new music Friday!!! Our favourite day at Tone Deaf HQ. No one has ever called it Tone Deaf HQ. It’s Friday, I don’t have the brain function to write an intro worth reading. I’m already thinking about the eggplant dumplings I’m going to devour at Chinese Noodle House tonight. I’m emotionally and intellectually checked out. Here are a bunch of our favourite Australian releases that have dropped today.
MusicNPR

One-To-One Concerts Bring Listeners Back To Live Music, One At A Time

Audio will be available later today. On a grey, drizzly Sunday afternoon, I arrived at an industrial building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard. I was there for something called a One-to-One Concert, but I genuinely had no idea what to expect – what kind of music I'd hear, or even where I'd hear it. After a temperature check, a masked woman approached me. Her name was Stacy, an usher employed by the Brooklyn Academy of Music, the event's presenter.
MusicThe Tab

New Music Friday: Everything out today you need to listen to

New Music Friday can be so overwhelming. Where to start? Where to stop? Not everyone’s got a spare hour to sift through their Spotify release radar to find their new favourite songs. With that in mind, we’ve been charitable enough to do it for you. Here’s a quick roundup of the 10 best new songs out this New Music Friday and the albums released that are definitely worth a spin:
Musiconeedm.com

The 5 Most Outstanding Fast Electronic Music Genres

When listening to fast electronic dance music, you have to pay close attention to the tempo. This is the most important aspect of a tune as it will affect your choice of beat. It is also important to consider that most people have their own style and a lot of it comes from their musical tastes. So, if you’re not sure which kind of sound you want to produce, then this might be a good time to find out what your friends like and make a rough approximation on it.
Theater & Dancepilerats.com

After a decade of shaping dance music, Myd’s time has arrived

Header image and in-article images by Alice Moitié. When it comes to dance music, it’s hard to look past the French. The ‘French touch’ - as they call it - has been dominant since dance music’s popularisation in the 90s, helped pioneered by the earliest work of musicians such as Thomas Bangalter (Stardust, Daft Punk) and the late Philippe Zdar (Motorbass, Cassius). Since then, the country’s club culture has evolved itself numerous times over, from the rise of Ed Banger (including Justice, Mr Ozio, Busy P, SebastiAn, Breakbot) to the hip-hop-meets-tech-inspired Bromance Records (led by Brodinski and including acts like Gesaffelstein, Club Cheval and Louisahhh), right through to those artists that sit outside of these two legendary labels, like Madeon and M83.
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

Three Top Software Programs for Electronic Dance Music Production

Electronic dance music production software can be a very powerful tool for any aspiring beat maker. The right software can help create high quality beats and allow you to work from home. Software is an excellent way to create beats on the computer, but sometimes it takes time and practice to get to a certain point where you’re producing killer electronic dance music beats without spending a lot of money. But there are lots of free or inexpensive programs to help you get started in the right direction. Here are a few of the best ones:
Musicmusicomh.com

Sunroof – Electronic Music Improvisations Vol. 1

Mute founder Daniel Miller and Depeche Mode affiliate Gareth Jones have been working on and off as Sunroof for almost 25 years, and their debut album’s eventual arrival is a stubbornly low-stakes affair. Electronic Music Improvisations Vol. 1 is packed with modular synthesis, arrangements that ebb and flow as they please, and tracks that fade in and out to hint at the lengthy performances that bore them.
Theater & DanceAttack Magazine

Change The Record: EP 02 – Mental Health In Dance Music

Change the Record is the inaugural podcast from Attack Magazine, hosted by Clara Löffler. Over the course of six episodes, we’re going to bring you the stories that we hope open your eyes to what you can achieve when people work together to “Change the Record“. In EP 02 we sat down with Tristan Hunt, Regional Manager at AFEM and producer/ DJ Bushwacka who have both been tireless advocates for addressing mental health issues in dance music.
MusicMetalSucks

New Times of Grace Music Coming Friday; Listen to a Preview Now

After years of teasing — and more than a decade since their lone album, The Hymn of a Broken Man — Times of Grace, the outfit featuring Killswitch Engage vocalist Jesse Leach and guitarist Adam Dutkiewicz (dating back to when Leach was in between stints in Killswitch), are finally getting set to release new music later this week.
Tennessee Statenationalgeographic.com

Nature Sounds: Singer-Songwriter Valerie June on Listening to Nature’s Music

Valerie June, who tops her glorious mass of hair with crowns of flowers, knows the joy of dancing barefoot under the moon. A twang from June’s home state of Tennessee accents her music, which is an eclectic mélange of blues, folk, jazz, soul, and gospel. Her country upbringing formed someone happy strumming her acoustic guitar, singing about nature.
Worldoneedm.com

Where Is The Biggest Electronic Music Festival In The UK?

The next step you’ll need to take when planning to attend the biggest electronic dance music festival in the world would be to ensure that you book your airfare early. You’ll want to be sure to take note of all of the different services and offers that they offer as well. Many airlines will offer reduced price flights if you book early, or if you book your ticket a certain way through their website. The early bird really gets the worm!
Cell Phonesoneedm.com

How to Choose the Best Electronic Music App

When it comes to electronic dance music, you want a variety of sounds and beats that will inspire you and make dancing fun and memorable experience. With this in mind, you’ll want to search for a program that has a wide variety of different songs to choose from. Do you want the DJ to be able to play a song he or she is particularly fond of? Or, is there another song that would work well with the style of music you are looking for? Once you find an app you enjoy, you can plan dances that have a fun and youthful feel to them without worrying about whether you’re going to be on time.
Musicthis song is sick

Electronic AI Producer, KLOUD, Takes Listeners On A Bass-Filled Ride With ‘1093’ EP

By perception, KLOUD is an elusive fictional character that plays off the modern realities of data privacy, artificial intelligence and robotics. As a regular on the site for quite some time now, the mechanical wonder has maintained an impressive array of releases including the otherworldly AUTONOMY LP and the dark PRIMAL EP. Now armed and ready to take on 2021, KLOUD has released the much anticipated 1093 EP out now via Lowly.
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

Top 3 Electronic Dance Music Duo to Make a Splash at Next Music Festival

This article is about the electronic dance music duo of Ardyssigma and Kaskade. Ardyssigma and Kaskade are two guys from Finland. They made their official debut in the 2021 European Music Awards under the category of “Best Live Band”. Their debut album, “Kaskade Ardyssomnia” was a pretty good album. The next full-length album was “Lazermoon: Reflection”, which was an even bigger hit in Finland than their first album. Both of these albums went onto sell very well in Europe.
New Orleans, LANOLA.com

'Sisters with Transistors' profiles women pioneers of electronic music

Footage from a New York art gallery in 1974 shows Suzanne Ciani setting up three large electronic consoles with extruding connecting wires piled and looped like spaghetti. A well-dressed audience sits on the floor as she adjusts knobs to elicit electronic music from the equipment. Director Lisa Rovner’s documentary “Sisters...