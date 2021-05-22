SARAH HOWARD: Wagoner Center offers drive-thru dinner Thursday

Hello Manistee County! I am so pleased to let you know that we sold the former senior center building on River Street. There are 50 years of wonderful memories in that building, but I guess fortunately, we outgrew the space. That just means we are growing larger than ever expected. There was some sadness in the sale, but I see how bright the future is for everyone. You know, we are all doing it, aging. My dream would be to have many generations for many years be able to utilize the Wagoner Community Center. There are many possibilities as we keep moving forward.