Dr. John Lester, who has been associated here with his brother, Dr. M. J. Lester, in the practice of medicine for the past nine month, has announced his decision to open his own office in Mapleton. That town has been without a doctor since December. Arlene Geistfeld, who will be graduated from Concordia Teachers College at River Forest, IL, has been assigned to teach in the Faith Lutheran School in Easton, PA.