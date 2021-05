Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe has gone viral after unleashing a tirade of racist, anti-Asian jokes against comedian Peng Dang. Peng performed at a comedy venue in Austin, Texas earlier this month where he opened for Hinchcliffe, who is best known for writing jokes for the Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber and Bruce Willis as well as his work on "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast. Peng took to Twitter to share a video of himself introducing Hinchcliffe only for the fellow comedian to immediately unleash a barrage of racial jokes directed against Peng, who is of Chinese descent.