NBA

Morant, Grizzlies beat Warriors in OT, advance to face Jazz

By The Associated Press
audacy.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies came with aggression, determination and absolutely no fear, going at Golden State every which way — crashing the offensive glass to create extra chances, jumping in the passing lanes to force turnovers and getting far more production from the bench.

NBAGolden State of Mind

Curry scores 46, leads Warriors to win over Grizzlies

With the stakes at their highest, Stephen Curry delivered. Curry had 46 points (33 in the second half), nine assists and seven rebounds, while Andrew Wiggins chipped in with 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 113-101 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. With the...
NBAPosted by
Lakers Nation

Anthony Davis: Lakers Ready To Take On Challenge Of Facing Warriors In Play-In Tournament

The Los Angeles Lakers were able to defeat the New Orleans Pelicans in their last game of the 2020-21 regular season, but that was not the main takeaway from the night. The Lakers’ win was rendered meaningless after the Portland Trail Blazers defeated a Denver Nuggets team that was content with losing. Portland’s win ensured Los Angeles would finish seventh and have to participate in the Play-In Tournament, with their first game coming against a dangerous Golden State Warriors team on Wednesday night.
NBAMercury News

Warriors-Lakers: Biggest storylines ahead of the play-in showdown

Bay Area News Group’s Warriors beat reporter Wes Goldberg and Southern California News Group’s Lakers beat reporter Kyle Goon go back and forth on Wednesday’s play-in game that will determine which team will advance to the playoffs as the No. 7 seed in the West. Wes Goldberg: First of all,...
NBACBS Sports

Golden State Warriors

Poole scored 20 points (6-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding four rebounds in 20 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's win over the Suns. It's the second straight game in which the second-year guard has hit for 20 points; he'd reached that mark only once in his prior 15 contests. Poole's role in the Warriors' rotation gives him a somewhat limited fantasy ceiling, but he's still scored in double digits in six of the last seven games, averaging 15.3 points, 2.4 boards, 2.4 threes and 1.9 assists in 22.0 minutes over that stretch.
NBAperutribune.com

Poole's career-high 38 points lead Warriors past Pelicans

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jordan Poole scored a go-ahead layup with 21.4 seconds left and made two free throws with less than a second remaining on the way to a career-high 38 points despite an ankle injury scare in the third quarter, and the Golden State Warriors held off the New Orleans Pelicans 125-122 on Friday night while Stephen Curry and other stars rested with injuries.
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

Warriors rest stars, still slip past Pelicans

Jordan Poole capped a career-best, 38-point performance by driving for a layup with 21.4 seconds remaining Friday night as the Golden State Warriors defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 125-122 in San Francisco. The Warriors won a fifth straight to open a regular-season-ending, six-game homestand despite resting Stephen Curry, Draymond Green...
NBASan Jose Mercury News (blog)

We’re Number 8 (Warriors 113, Grizzlies 101)

When the Warriors broke ground on the site that would become Chase Center in 2017, they had just been to two NBA Finals (winning one), set the single-season wins record at 73, and added Kevin Durant to a battle-tested roster that featured 4 other All-NBA talents. By the time Chase Center opened in 2019, the Warriors had been to 3 more NBA Finals (winning two), but things were a lot less rosy in Warriorsville. Kevin Durant had torn his Achilles and then left the Dubs to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, Andre Iguodala had been traded in order to get D’Angelo Russell back in return, Klay Thompson was recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in that cursed NBA Finals series against Toronto, Shaun Livingston retired…and suddenly, the proverbial cupboard was bare. To add injury to insult, Stephen Curry played just 5 games due to a broken wrist in the pandemic-shortened 2019-2020 season as the Warriors accumulated the league’s worst record, winning 15 games and backing their way into the second overall pick. Lady Luck wasn’t quite finished tearing down the Warriors, however, as Klay Thompson suffered another catastrophic injury just days before the draft, this time an Achilles tear. And with COVID-19 continuing to wreak havoc across the globe, Chase Center sat empty for much of the season as the Warriors began their quest for “redemption,” of sorts, without fans in the building. I’ve already buried the lede, but yesterday afternoon’s regular-season-finale contest against the Memphis Grizzlies was undoubtedly the first consequential game in Chase Center’s young history. Those in attendance, and those of us watching from home, were treated to a riveting, see-saw affair in a playoff-style atmosphere as the Warriors survived spirited resistance from the Grizzlies to win 113-101, locking them into the eight seed and a date with the Lakers in the play-in tournament on Wednesday, in a matchup that might become the most-viewed single game in NBA history. For the Dubs, given all they’ve weathered this season, this is an enormous victory, one that caps off a season-ending 6 game winning streak that Steve Kerr promised was coming all season. The ceiling for this team, given Klay’s untimely injury and the realities of how the roster was constructed, was always to make it to the postseason and cause some ruckus. The Dubs are now one win away from being in a perfect position to do just that.
NBAYardbarker

5 Reasons Why The Los Angeles Lakers Will Beat The Golden State Warriors In Play-In Game

The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors are booked for a head-on collision in the Play-In before the postseason. This is surprising considering that the Lakers lifted the NBA trophy last year, but injuries to key stars have dropped them in the rankings. More importantly, LeBron James and Stephen Curry are once again battling it out after the regular season.
NBANBC Sports

Kerr visualizes Poole as Warriors' Sixth Man next season

Even with the Warriors winning five in a row, generating momentum toward the play-in tournament and hoping to carry it into the first round of the playoffs, coach Steve Kerr is gaining insight to apply next season. He’s visualizing possibilities for the Sixth Man role and is considering Jordan Poole,...
NBAYardbarker

Grizzlies star Ja Morant throws support behind Stephen Curry for NBA MVP

Golden State Warriors star guard Stephen Curry dropped 46 points in his team’s huge win over Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday afternoon. By virtue of Curry going off for another huge game, the future Hall of Famer clinched his second NBA scoring title. He also helped Golden State clinch the eighth seed in the Western Conference and a play-in matchup against either the Los Angeles Lakers or Portland Trail Blazers.