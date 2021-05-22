SW Va. roundup: Big seventh inning carries Titans over Blue Devils

Twin Springs scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning and turned back host Castlewood 14-9 on Friday in a Cumberland District baseball matchup. The Titans amassed a dozen hits, led by the 3-for-4, two-run effort from Tanner Collins. Josh Dorton had two hits, drove in three runs and scored twice, Alex Dockery added two hits and two RBIs, Ryan Horne also had two hits and two runs scored and Dillon Thompson came through with two hits as well in the win.