newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Opinion/Column: This case could remake abortion law

By Cal Thomas
Daily Progress
 5 days ago

The Supreme Court this fall will hear a case from Mississippi that bans most abortions after 15 weeks, except in cases of rape where the crime has been reported to police, or cases in which the life of the mother is in danger. Lower courts have rejected the law as...

dailyprogress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cal Thomas
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Laurence Tribe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Laws#Case Law#Constitutional Law#Opinion Column#The Supreme Court#Catholic#The Washington Examiner#Wall Street Journal#The Guttmacher Institute#Remake#Planned Parenthood#Subsequent Rulings#Rape#Assisted Suicide Laws#Back Alley Abortions#Pro Lifers#Public Statements#Crisis Pregnancy Centers#Human Life
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
U.S. PoliticsLongview News-Journal

Flowers: Why Roe v. Wade could soon be aborted

I’m not going to change your mind about abortion. This is not a “hearts and minds” sort of essay, seeking common ground on a battlefield bloodier than Gettysburg. This is a simple acknowledgment that, for the first time in 48 years, there is a strong possibility that the most cited, most manipulated, most controversial Supreme Court decision of the last century will be consigned to the margins of history.
Congress & CourtsIPWatchdog.com

New Clause 8 Episode: Professor Stephen Yelderman – A Personal View of How the Supreme Court Approaches IP

What is the explanation behind the Supreme Court’s approach to patent and other IP issues? I decided to talk to Prof. Stephen Yelderman – who personally knew two of the Supreme Court justices before they even joined the Court and clerked on the Supreme Court – to get some insight. He also happens to be one of the most insightful – and underrated – scholars studying patent issues whose astute understanding of how the patent system works is rooted in his personal and practical experience.
Congress & CourtsSlate

Can Congress Do Anything to Save Reproductive Rights?

The Guttmacher Institute says that throughout 2021, 165 state bills banning abortion have been introduced in legislatures across the country in a “shock and awe” campaign. Anti-abortion politicians have been whittling away at Roe v. Wade for years, but what’s happening now is fundamentally different—statehouses and courts are working hand in hand to roll back the right to abortion completely. With the walls of the legal system closing in, where does that leave the right to choose? To find out, I spoke with Mark Joseph Stern, who covers the Supreme Court for Slate, on Wednesday’s episode of What Next. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
Thomson, ILmycarrollcountynews.com

Supreme Court backs expression of opinion

In her self-righteous letter Susan Arnold asks "why the citizens of Thomson continue to accept the blatant display of vulgar language on their main thoroughfare." (Vulgar display lacks 'common decency’ May 19-20 Mirror-Democrat/Times-Journal). As she only passes through Thomson several times a year, she is obviously unqualified to comment on the degree of acceptance the citizens of Thomson have for the offending sign.
Congress & CourtsCourier News

The U.S. Supreme Court and abortion rights

For the nearly five decades since the U.S. Supreme Court decided that a woman has a constitutional right to an abortion, that right has been under attack by state legislators. But the high court has stood by its landmark decision in Roe vs. Wade over and over again in the rulings that followed.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Washington Monthly

If Roe v. Wade is Struck Down, It’ll Cost Republicans

In March, I wrote of my hope that the Supreme Court would let stand the lower court decision nullifying Mississippi’s ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The court had been in the midst of an unusually protracted deliberation which gave me cause to think they wouldn’t consider the case. That hope was dashed last week. The Supreme Court took the case and declared its intention to resolve the question “whether all pre-viability prohibitions on elective abortions are unconstitutional,” even though that hasn’t been a serious legal question for the last 48 years.
Congress & CourtsStandard-Examiner

Charen: What if Roe is overturned?

As soon as the Supreme Court granted cert in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, I rushed online to see the anticipated outcry. The case challenges the constitutionality of Mississippi’s gestational age law that barred abortions past 15 weeks except in exceptional circumstances. This is a significant moment because the Court did not need to take this case. There was no circuit split to resolve. And if the justices had no intention to change the lower court’s reading of applicable precedents, they could have let the appeals court’s ruling stand. Though only Clarence Thomas has stated his desire to reverse the abortion precedent, five other justices have signaled, at various times in their careers, that they might be open to it.
U.S. PoliticsMcDowell News

Column: Why Roe v. Wade may soon be gone

I’m not going to change your mind about abortion. This is not a “hearts and minds” sort of essay, seeking common ground on a battlefield bloodier than Gettysburg. This is a simple acknowledgement that, for the first time in 48 years, there is a strong possibility that the most cited, most manipulated, most controversial Supreme Court decision of the last century will be consigned to the margins of history.
LawPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Do anti-BDS laws restrict free speech?

Two months after the journalist Abby Martin agreed to give the main address at Georgia Southern University’s 2020 International Critical Media Literacy Conference, she was disinvited because she refused to sign a state-mandated declaration that she was not “engaged in” a “boycott of Israel” and would refrain from doing so for the duration of her contract with the university.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

The Supreme Court must undo the harms that flowed from its ‘Roe v. Wade’ overreach

The landmark Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision establishing the right to abortion arrived in January 1973. It happened during a month of milestones in a long season of American convulsions. Former president Lyndon B. Johnson died the same day Roe was handed down, two days after Richard M. Nixon was sworn in as president for a second term, and a day before Nixon would announce the Paris Peace Accords ending the Vietnam War — or so the country believed.
Congress & CourtsSCOTUSblog

Refreshing unanimity in court’s interpretation of Superfund law

Just four weeks after hearing oral argument, the Supreme Court on Monday issued a refreshingly clear, unanimous decision in Guam v. United States. In an opinion by Justice Clarence Thomas, the court held that Guam could seek contribution from the U.S. Navy for the cost of cleaning up the Ordot Dump, a site on the island that the Navy created and used for decades.
Mississippi StateYuma Daily Sun

Guest Editorial: Supreme Court to hear Miss. abortion case

The Los Angeles Times on the U.S. Supreme Court and abortion rights:. For the nearly five decades since the U.S. Supreme Court decided that a woman has a constitutional right to an abortion, that right has been under attack by state legislators. But the high court has stood by its landmark decision in Roe vs. Wade over and over again in the rulings that followed.
Congress & CourtsBryan College Station Eagle

Case may let states deal with the future of abortion rights

I’m not going to change your mind about abortion. This is not a “hearts and minds” sort of essay, seeking common ground on a battlefield bloodier than Gettysburg. This is a simple acknowledgement that, for the first time in 48 years, there is a strong possibility that the most cited, most manipulated, most controversial Supreme Court decision of the past century will be consigned to the margins of history.
Women's HealthOdessa American

CHAPMAN: The beginning of the end for abortion rights

In one of his 19th-century novels, Anthony Trollope depicts a protagonist who learns that his beloved has accepted a rival’s marriage proposal. “A horse will gallop for some scores of yards, after his back has been broken, before he knows of his great ruin; — and so it was with Phineas Finn,” he wrote. Soon, however, Finn realizes: “The game was played out, and all his victories were as nothing to him.”