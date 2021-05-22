newsbreak-logo
McMahon homers twice, Rockies beat Diamondbacks 7-1

By DENNIS GEORGATOS - Associated Press
Santa Maria Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (AP) — German Marquez scattered four hits over seven scoreless innings, Ryan McMahon homered twice and drove in three runs, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-1 on Friday night. Raimel Tapia also homered and C.J. Cron had two hits and two RBIs for the Rockies, who...

