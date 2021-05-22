Opinion/Letter: Schools generous in donating to food bank

newsbreak-logo
One in every 10 children in the Blue Ridge Area is food insecure. The need for food assistance, including among those who have never accessed the network before, continues to increase as unemployment and underemployment persist. If COVID-19 has done anything, it has shown us that the face of hunger...

Virginia Statehamptonroadsmessenger.com

Virginia expands access to child care assistance

As more people are vaccinated and people return to workplaces, child care needs in the community will increase. Although it looks like we are moving out of the pandemic, many families continue to struggle financially. To offer support, the Commonwealth has expanded access to child care assistance. Thanks to House Bill 2206, more families are now eligible to receive financial support for child care. The bill temporarily increases eligibility guidelines, allowing families with children to apply for assistance administered by the Department of Social Services to assist with the cost of part-time or fulltime child care at an approved facility. Along with employment, education and training, the bill expands child care eligibility to job search activities. To be eligible, the family’s income cannot exceed 85% of the State Median Income. Under these increased guidelines, the monthly gross income limit for a family of three in Newport News is $6,226. The family must also have at least one child age five or younger that has not yet started kindergarten and meet all other non-financial eligibility requirements for the program. A family is eligible for 12 months or until the family’s household income exceeds 85% of the SMI, whichever comes first. HB 2206 ends on August 1, so apply now. To learn more and apply, visit www. CommonHelp.virginia.gov. You can also pick up a Child Care Application from the Newport News Department of Human Services at Rouse Tower at 6060 Jefferson Avenue or leave a message at 757-926-6050 to have an application mailed to you.
Albemarle County, VANBC 29 News

Students painting murals at Hollymead Elementary School

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Students at Hollymead Elementary School in Albemarle County are painting murals that will hang outside the building for everyone to see. They took part in a design competition and three drawings were chosen. A Charlottesville illustrator, Scott DuBar, put the designs together to create four...
Albemarle County, VAWHSV

Albemarle County Public Schools piloting all-virtual K-12 school

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - This coming fall, Albemarle County Public Schools will be piloting an all-virtual school for grades K-12. The pilot program is a first for Albemarle County, slated to function completely separate from schools offering in-person instruction. All students enrolled in the virtual school, scheduled to start...
Charlottesville, VANBC 29 News

Balloons being donated to patients at UVA Children’s Hospital

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Balloons are being repurposed to put smiles on patients’ faces at UVA Children’s Hospital. More than 150 balloons traveled to the hospital Monday, May 17, thanks to University of Virginia 2020 graduates. “For years, UVA graduates have been bringing balloons to graduation and I think it’s...
Roanoke, VAWDBJ7.com

Folks take part in Walk4Water to help raise funds and combat the global water crisis

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In Roanoke, community members walked 4 miles this weekend to promote awareness and raise funds to combat the global water crisis. Journey Church in Botetourt County hosted this walk, where participants trekked along the Roanoke greenway around Wasena Park and carried 5-gallon buckets of water. The church’s Associate Pastor, Jackie Taylor, said these buckets symbolize the burden millions of women and children bear every day when they collect dirty water in developing countries.
Charlottesville, VAcbs19news

Carver and Key rec centers officially opened

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Carver and Key recreation centers officially reopened Monday for the first time since the pandemic began. Fitness centers, the gym and group fitness classes are available to members. Reservations will be required for Carver but not for Key. In addition to reopening, there are...
Charlottesville, VAwina.com

Carver and Key rec centers reopen with affordable pass options available

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – The Carver and Key recreation centers have reopened in the city after long closures during the pandemic. While Key center is open to anyone who wants to walk in, reservations are required before going to Carver. Carver patrons are able to use the fitness center, gym, and group fitness classes while the Key gymnasium is open for indoor basketball and pickleball.
Albemarle County, VANBC12

Elementary student helping his neighborhood, one trash collection at a time

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Every Thursday morning, at 6 a.m., 9-year-old Luke Cox gets excited about his favorite day of the week: trash collection day. With help from his dad, Scott, Luke has become quite the pro at collecting trash and recycling. During the pandemic, the two would wake up before sunrise, collect garbage and recycling, roll out their neighbor’s trash cans, and follow the pick-up crew as they worked.
Albemarle County, VAcbs19news

Albemarle boy dedicated to keeping his neighborhood clean

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Luke Cox may be just nine years old, but he is already dedicated to his passions. He loves picking up trash. Luke, a student at Baker Butler Elementary School, has woken up around 5 a.m. on Thursday mornings for three years to drive alongside his neighborhood's garbage man in his own personal trash truck. He rolls trash cans and helps put bags of garbage into the truck.
Albemarle County, VAalbemarle.org

County News

The Board of Supervisors will have their next regular meeting on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 1 pm. Due to restrictions related to COVID-19, this will be a virtual meeting of the Board of Supervisors. The following items are on the agenda:. Action Items. SE202100010 Homestay Special Exceptions, La Fourche.
Albemarle County, VAcbs19news

Community college enrollment declining, including at PVCC

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Community college enrollment is down nationwide, and Piedmont Virginia Community College (PVCC) is no exception. Usually, when unemployment goes up, interest in an affordable education goes up as well, but the pandemic had an unusual side effect. "In order for our community to recover...
Charlottesville, VAcbs19news

Charlottesville City Market reopens for summer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville City Market was back to in-person business on Saturday. Market vendors said it seemed like more than two years since they've seen some friendly faces. Last year the walk-up market was closed due to the pandemic, they only sold produce and flowers, creating...
Charlottesville, VANBC 29 News

L.e.g.a.c.i. eats giving back to police officers in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - L.e.g.a.c.i. eats paid it forward Friday evening at the Charlottesville Police Station. In honor of Police Appreciation Week, the nonprofit organization delivered fresh bread, slow smoked brisket, pulled pork loin, and crazy cranberry coleslaw to the police officers who were coming in for their night shift and ending their day shift.
Albemarle County, VArealcrozetva.com

Making 810 a Byway?

An interesting nugget in this week’s Charlottesville Community Engagement “Week Ahead” email (a weekly must-read):. There’s a request to set a future public hearing to designate Route 240 and Route 810 in western Albemarle as a Virginia By-Way (staff report) From Albemarle County’s letter, in part:. This route was recommended...