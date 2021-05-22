newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Official: Douglas Costa signs with Grêmio

By Phillip Quinn
msn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDouglas Costa has officially joined his boyhood club Grêmio. Like his loan to Bayern Munich, Grêmio will not pay a fee to Juventus for the loan. Costa joined the club as a 12 year old boy and played there until 2010 when he was able to join Shakhtar Donetsk in Ukraine for his first European club. The winger would play for Shkhtar for five and a half years before joining Bayern in the summer of 2015. After a short stint at Bayern, Costa shipped off to Juventus in Italy.

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Douglas Costa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bayern Munich#Juventus#European#Shkhtar#Gremio En#Italy#Ukraine#Field#Gr Mio Fbpa English
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
News Break
Soccer
Place
Europe
News Break
F.C. Bayern Munich
News Break
Sports
Related
UEFAPosted by
The Associated Press

Lewandowski ties Bundesliga goal record; Hertha finally safe

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski equaled the Bundesliga’s record of 40 goals in a season and Augsburg, Mainz and Hertha Berlin all clinched survival in the penultimate round on Saturday. Lewandowski converted an early penalty in Bayern’s 2-2 draw at Freiburg as the Poland forward matched Gerd...
Soccermilwaukeesun.com

Lewandowski achieves new feat in Bundesliga

Munich [Germany], May 15 (ANI): Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski on Saturday matched the record of Gerd Muller by scoring his 40th Bundesliga goal of the season. Lewandowski achieved the feat in the Bundesliga match against Freiburg. As a result of scoring in this match, he has just become the second footballer to score 40 goals in a single season of the competition.
UEFAfootball-news24.com

Freiburg takes back Bayern on the wire despite Lewandowski’s 40th goal, Frankfurt loses feathers against Schalke

Before closing this Bundesliga season, it was necessary to play the 33rd and penultimate day of the championship. This Saturday afternoon, 14 of the 18 elite teams of German football faced each other in high-stakes matches. Indeed, 4 teams likely to go down in 2. Bundesliga were played from 3:30 pm. At the top of the table, two teams could still believe in Europe. Hertha Berlin, 13th at kick-off, received Cologne, 17th, while Bremen, 15th, moved onto the lawn of Ausburg, 14th. On the European side, Frankfurt, 5th, went to Schalke, 18th and already relegated, and on the other side, Leverkusen, 6th, hosted Union Berlin, 8th.
Soccerbesoccer.com

Lewandowski equals Bundesliga record in Freiburg draw

Robert Lewandowski equalled Gerd Mueller's 49-year-old scoring record as the Bayern Munich striker netted his 40th Bundesliga goal of the season in a 2-2 draw at Freiburg on Saturday. Lewandowski equalled Mueller's tally, scored over 34 games in 1971/72, in just 28 league fixtures this term. "It's a huge honour...
SoccerSoccerAmerica.com

European races: Josh Sargent's Werder Bremen moves closer to relegation

For the second year in a row, Josh Sargent's Werder Bremen is in danger of relegation. A 2-0 loss at Augsburg dropped Bremen into 16th place with one game to play. How desperate is the situation? On Sunday, Bremen dumped head coach Florian Kohfeldt and replaced him with former Bremen star Thomas Schaaf for the final match of the season against Borussia Moenchengladbach.
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Lewandowski an option for PSG

Inter defender Achraf Hakimi has emerged as a target for Bayern Munich. The former Real Madrid man has played a key role in Inter’s Serie A title triumph, and his efforts have reportedly caught the eye of Bayern. According to Mundo Deportivo, Bayern are aware Inter may need to sell...
FIFAWorld Soccer Talk

Robert Lewandowski: his goals, his records

Berlin (AFP) – Robert Lewandowski, who on Saturday equalled the Bundesliga record of 40 goals in a season, is no stranger to reaching and breaching goal-scoring milestones. The 32-year-old has scored over 500 goals for his clubs and country since starting his career in the Polish leagues in 2007/08. AFP...
Soccersportsmax.tv

Douglas Costa leaves Juventus to rejoin boyhood club Gremio

Douglas Costa looks to have played his last match for Juventus – or Bayern Munich for that matter – after agreeing a year-long loan move to Gremio. The winger is contracted to Juventus through to the end of the 2021-22 sesson but he will spend that time back in his native Brazil, with the club at which he began his career.
UEFAESPN

Stats: Leicester win 1st FA Cup, Lewandowski equals Muller, Messi's 30

What a weekend of football! Barcelona lost, but Barcelona won, and won big. The men's team clocked out on the penultimate matchday of a thrilling La Liga title race but the women's team won the biggest game of the weekend, flattening Chelsea in the UEFA (W) Champions League final. Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid both won, which means just two points separate the two with one game left.
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

“There was a hierarchy - only the top people would sit with Lothar Matthaus” - Mark Hughes reveals what it was like to join the Bayern Munich dressing room

The list of big characters to have played football alongside Mark Hughes is almost unparalleled. For club and country, Sparky shared a dressing room with the likes of Bryan Robson, Roy Keane, Paul Ince, Peter Schmeichel, Neville Southall, Ruud Gullit and Gazza. Yet in an exclusive interview with FourFourTwo following...