Official: Douglas Costa signs with Grêmio
Douglas Costa has officially joined his boyhood club Grêmio. Like his loan to Bayern Munich, Grêmio will not pay a fee to Juventus for the loan. Costa joined the club as a 12 year old boy and played there until 2010 when he was able to join Shakhtar Donetsk in Ukraine for his first European club. The winger would play for Shkhtar for five and a half years before joining Bayern in the summer of 2015. After a short stint at Bayern, Costa shipped off to Juventus in Italy.www.msn.com