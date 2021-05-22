Angels can’t catch a break in 8-4 loss to A’s

We have a 13-game slate on tap tonight. It's quite a monster slate when breaking it all down. There are four pitchers over $9,000, with a couple of ok options in the mid-price range, and the punts are not the most appealing. With the lack of pitching depth, there are bats for days. There are many nice spots to stack and some nice value at more than just the outfield tonight. Make sure to listen to MLB DFS Quick Hits for the full slate breakdown, all the plays, and strategy to build your winning DraftKings lineups.