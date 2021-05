The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Warren Sharp of NBC Sports and Sharp Football Analysis to discuss an exciting first round of the NFL draft. They discuss the 49ers drafting Trey Lance third overall, the Bears trading up to draft Justin Fields, the Falcons’ savvy move drafting TE Kyle Pitts with the fourth pick, the Patriots securing QB Mac Jones, the Vikings’ great first round, Ja’Marr Chase to the Bengals, the Aaron Rodgers news surfacing just hours before the draft began, and much more (3:50)! Then Bill talks with his dad and his longtime pal and fellow Patriots fan Kevin Hench about QB Mac Jones falling to the Patriots with the 15th pick (53:30).