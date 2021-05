Ask each member of the TG team to name their favourite GT racer of the current century and a fair few will likely settle on the wonderful Ferrari 550 GT of the early 2000s. The 550 was the last V12-engined Ferrari to secure an outright win at a 24-hour race when it took victory at Spa in 2004. Last year, that very car – one of ten Prodrive-built examples – sold at auction for a staggering £3.28m. Seems we’re not the only fans, then…