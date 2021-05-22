D.C. Just Got a Sexy New Boutique Hotel

While 2020 may have been the strangest year for travel yet, it didn’t stop new hotels around the world from continuing to pop up and open their doors to travelers. Now that a sense of normalcy begins to return and international travel is on the horizon again, no doubt you’ll be looking for inspiration on where to head off to. Let this list of the Hottest New Hotels, according to Tripadvisor travelers, be your guide. From a gorgeous seaside paradise in Santorini to a cultural art haven in Kyoto, these newly established boltholes are what vacation dreams are made of.