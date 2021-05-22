newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

D.C. Just Got a Sexy New Boutique Hotel

Posted by 
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s easy to be cynical about hotel design nowadays. Too many new hotels look the same in some sort of sleek globalist pastiche—or they verge on kitsch trying to play-act to what a tourist expects in a destination. (It’s why I’ve always found it funny that so many Paris boutique hotels are among the most oddly decorated spaces you’ll ever come across—I’m talking neons and shiny plastic furniture and mirrors all over that you’d think to find in a post-Soviet city.)

www.thedailybeast.com
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boutique Hotels#Hotel Design#Fitness Boutique#Hotel Rooms#Grand Hotel#Neighborhood Bars#Post Soviet#Lore Group#Perry Belmont#Spanish#Art Deco#Dupont Circle#D C#Cute Neighborhood Hotels#Lounge Rooms#Restaurants#Eclectic Touches#Age Mansions#Shiny Plastic Furniture#Paris
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
WorldTelegraph

The London boutique hotel available to hire for the ultimate post-lockdown party

In a complex year, perhaps it’s no bad thing that No. 24 Upper Berkeley Street in London’s Marylebone will be the boutique hotel that never was. Born and raised around the corner, Jane Collins bought the property with her husband Steven in 2018: already proprietors of Temple Guiting Manor in the Cotswolds, they had high hopes of turning what was then a “really grotty, awful B&B” into Henry’s Townhouse, an intimate luxury hotel. Through its dishevelled state they could discern true architectural and structural beauty – it was Grade II listed for good reason – and there was the obvious appeal of its location, on a discreet residential street still just minutes from Hyde Park and Selfridges.
LifestyleSFGate

A PCH Road Trip Led by One of the World's Best Boutique Hotels Will Sell Out in 3, 2...

Ever dream of motoring up the PCH … while staying with one of the world’s coolest hotels?. Hoxton — the brand behind some of the best-designed hotels in London, Amsterdam, Williamsburg and beyond — has debuted an extension of last summer’s pandemic-motivated Camp Hox. Last August, instead of booking into the brand’s debut hotel in East London, guests could grab a tent-for-two on the lawn of an 18th-century English country estate, Eynsham Hall, a hotel and conference center temporarily reconfigured as a glamp site.
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

Hottest New Hotels For 2021

While 2020 may have been the strangest year for travel yet, it didn’t stop new hotels around the world from continuing to pop up and open their doors to travelers. Now that a sense of normalcy begins to return and international travel is on the horizon again, no doubt you’ll be looking for inspiration on where to head off to. Let this list of the Hottest New Hotels, according to Tripadvisor travelers, be your guide. From a gorgeous seaside paradise in Santorini to a cultural art haven in Kyoto, these newly established boltholes are what vacation dreams are made of.
Beauty & FashionCurbed

A 300-Square-Foot East Village Studio With a Sexy Hotel Vibe

Darren Jett had been living in a ground-floor apartment with a view of a brick wall for five years when the pandemic hit. After a few months of lockdown, he realized he needed light, air, and maybe a view, and he found this sunny, sixth-floor, 300-square-foot south-facing studio, from which he can look out on the towers of the Financial District and the World Trade Center.
Lifestylewiltonbulletin.com

A London Foundry Cast the Liberty Bell and Big Ben. It's Turning Into a Boutique Hotel.

The history of the Whitechapel Bell Foundry stretches back in time for centuries. It’s the place where a pair of national symbols — the Liberty Bell and Big Ben — were made. A 2020 article at The Guardian notes that the foundry was first established in the 16th century and has been in its present home since sometime in the 1740s. Sadly, the foundry ceased operations in 2017, and now it seems that its destiny involves a very different direction.
CelebritiesPosted by
TheStreet

The Fives Oceanfront, A New Luxury Boutique Hotel In Puerto Morelos, Joins Preferred Hotels & Resorts' L.V.X. Collection

PUERTO MORELOS, Mexico, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Edging the beautiful turquoise waters of the Caribbean Sea sits The Fives Oceanfront, a newly opened 93-suite luxury boutique hotel located in the charming bohemian fishing village of Puerto Morelos in Riviera Maya, just 25 miles south of Cancun. The oceanfront property announces it has been accepted into the membership of Preferred Hotels & Resorts - the world's largest independent hotel brand that represents more than 700 distinctive hotels, resorts, residences, and unique hotel groups across 80 countries - as the newest experience available within the Preferred Hotels & Resorts L.V.X. Collection. The Preferred Hotels & Resorts LVX Collection represents renowned properties that feature the finest accommodations coupled with attentive, engaging, and exclusive personal service. These worldly and illustrious hotels, located in vibrant city centers or destination escapes, provide guests with notable inspirations and memorable experiences through exceptional dining, entertainment, and spas.
Real EstateWashington Post

Studio co-op in Southwest D.C. lists just below $225,000

Finding an affordable place to buy is a challenge if you want to live in D.C., especially if you want to live within walking distance of the restaurants and music venues at the Wharf, a Metro station and the National Mall. One option is to consider one of the co-ops...
Home & Gardenhospitalitydesign.com

Nobu Hotel London Portman Square Opens

David Collins Studio and Make Architects channel the brand’s signature minimalist aesthetic. Nobu Hospitality is expanding its global footprint with the launch of Nobu Hotel London Portman Square. Located at the corner of Portman Square in the Marylebone section of the city, the new 249-room property conveys a contemporary interpretation of Japanese architectural themes—the luxury hotel brand’s signature aesthetic—via a collaborative design by locally based David Collins Studio.
Lifestyleculturewhisper.com

NoMad hotel, Covent Garden

Those who’ve stayed, wined or dined in a branch of the New York-founded NoMad hotels will recall old-world-glamour-meets-Scandi-chic interiors, along with an easy nature and generally cool vibe. Now, you no longer have to jet across the pond – or even leave London – to enjoy NoMad’s luxe offering. Postponed from 2020, the Covent Garden opening marks the boutique hotel group's first outpost outside the US.
TravelChicago Tribune

The best new hotels in America

Despite the hardships of the past year, these resorts across the country made Condé Nast Traveler’s 2021 Hot List, which awards the top hotel and industry openings. For the nature lover and cocktail connoisseur, Adero Scottsdale boasts high-end cocktails in a picturesque desert setting. Each of the 177 rooms includes an oversized balcony perfect for scoping out the views with hotel-provided telescope and binoculars.
Berkeley, CALodging

Best Western Opens or Adds Four Boutique Hotels in North America

Best Western Hotels & Resorts recently opened four boutique hotels in North America. In addition, one of the hotels is joining the BW Premier Collection by Best Western. Prior to the newest openings, Best Western opened the Aiden @Scottsdale North in Arizona. Aiden by Best Western @ Berkeley. The Aiden...
Lifestylemymodernmet.com

Mexican Boutique Hotel Features Gorgeous Brick Arches Made of Local Material

Located in Oaxaca, Mexico is Casona Sforza, a boutique hotel characterized by beautiful vaulted brick arches of varying heights. Located in the port town of Puerto Escondido, the hotel creates a new destination for tourists while highlighting local materials and crafts. Casona Sforza was designed by Mexican architect Alberto Kalach of TAX Architects and was commissioned by Ezequiel Ayarza Sforza, for whom the hotel is named.
Providence, RIProvidence Business News

Boutique hotel and event space opens in Olneyville

PROVIDENCE – Dye House, a boutique hotel and event space, has opened in the city’s Olneyville neighborhood. The business is formed from a portion of the Weybosset Mills, a woolen mill that was built in 1880. It most recently was the home of a ceramics studio. The new hotel includes...
Retailhospitalitydesign.com

The Hoxton Announces Five New Hotels Coming to Europe

The brand will roll out units in Barcelona, Berlin, Brussels, London, and Vienna over the next two years. The Hoxton has announced plans to grow its European footprint with the rollout of five properties in 2022 and 2023. On the heels of its recently opened hotel in Rome, the brand will add new units in Barcelona, Berlin, Brussels, London, and Vienna. All of the forthcoming outposts will feature designs by Hoxton collaborator Ennismore Design Studio and signature amenities like the Apartment meeting and events space.