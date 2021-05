Winning a series in your home ballpark is crucial in terms of momentum for a team. It is especially satisfying when it is a series against your division rivals. This week, however, it was not to be as fans watched the Texas Rangers lose a three-game series to their rivals, the Los Angeles Angels. As of Wednesday evening, the season series between these two clubs stands at 3-3. They will meet up for 16 more games before the calendar flips to October, signaling the end of the 2021 regular season. History suggests that the series will tip in the Angels’ favor, as they tend to have good luck against the Rangers. Time will tell, however. Until then, here is a recap of this week’s series in Arlington.