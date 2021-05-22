Obituary: Kathleen Sawyer

LEWISTON – Kathleen Sawyer, 68, of Trask Avenue in Auburn passed away peacefully at St. Mary’s hospital after a brief illness on May 15, 2021. Kit was born on April 15,1953, a daughter of the Late Clarence and Ida Ouellette.Kit was educated in Lewiston Schools. She married the love of her life Ronald Sawyer in 1972. She worked as the kitchen manager for Edward Little School for the past 35 years. She loved her work and her students.Kathleen loved spending time with her kids and especially her grandkids. When she was not spending time with them she was always working on crafts and sewing for them. Her favorite past time was camping and four wheeling with family and great friends.Kit leaves behind a work family of 35 years, her Mataunte Florence LaCasse of Sabattus; daughters Jennifer Fournier and husband Michael of Auburn, Cynthia Lyons and husband Robert of Lewiston; sisters Carol Martel and late husband Richard of Florida, Brenda Dasinger and husband John of Virginia Beach; grandchild Benjamin Fournier and wife Jessica Fournier, Kathleen DeRosa, Madison DeRosa, Austin Fournier, Nathan Lyons, Jillian Lyons; a great-granddaughter Margaret Fournier; and many nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by her husband Ronald Sawyer; her parents Clarence and Ida Ouellette; and sister Joanne Lagueux.The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at St. Mary’s Hospital for the excellent care they gave Kathleen.Visitation will be held at The Fortin Group 217 Turner St. Auburn on Monday May 24, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart church 8 Sacred Heart Place Auburn on Tuesday May 25 at 11a.m. with a committal to follow at St. Peter’s cemetery’s Large chapel.Arrangements are under the care and direction of The Fortin Group 217 Turner St. Auburn. Please visit http://www.thefortingroupauburn.com to leave heartfelt messages to Kit’s family and friends.