newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Obituary: Kathleen Sawyer

Sun-Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEWISTON – Kathleen Sawyer, 68, of Trask Avenue in Auburn passed away peacefully at St. Mary’s hospital after a brief illness on May 15, 2021. Kit was born on April 15,1953, a daughter of the Late Clarence and Ida Ouellette.Kit was educated in Lewiston Schools. She married the love of her life Ronald Sawyer in 1972. She worked as the kitchen manager for Edward Little School for the past 35 years. She loved her work and her students.Kathleen loved spending time with her kids and especially her grandkids. When she was not spending time with them she was always working on crafts and sewing for them. Her favorite past time was camping and four wheeling with family and great friends.Kit leaves behind a work family of 35 years, her Mataunte Florence LaCasse of Sabattus; daughters Jennifer Fournier and husband Michael of Auburn, Cynthia Lyons and husband Robert of Lewiston; sisters Carol Martel and late husband Richard of Florida, Brenda Dasinger and husband John of Virginia Beach; grandchild Benjamin Fournier and wife Jessica Fournier, Kathleen DeRosa, Madison DeRosa, Austin Fournier, Nathan Lyons, Jillian Lyons; a great-granddaughter Margaret Fournier; and many nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by her husband Ronald Sawyer; her parents Clarence and Ida Ouellette; and sister Joanne Lagueux.The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at St. Mary’s Hospital for the excellent care they gave Kathleen.Visitation will be held at The Fortin Group 217 Turner St. Auburn on Monday May 24, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart church 8 Sacred Heart Place Auburn on Tuesday May 25 at 11a.m. with a committal to follow at St. Peter’s cemetery’s Large chapel.Arrangements are under the care and direction of The Fortin Group 217 Turner St. Auburn. Please visit http://www.thefortingroupauburn.com to leave heartfelt messages to Kit’s family and friends.

www.sunjournal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Edward Little School#St Mary S Hospital#The Fortin Group#Husband Robert#Husband Michael#Wife Jessica Fournier#Sisters Carol Martel#St Peter#Trask Avenue#Lewiston#Lewiston#Florida
Related
Auburn, MESun-Journal

What happened to the Birdman sandwich?

DEAR SUN SPOTS: What ever happened to the One Stop gas station and convenience store at 151 Court St. in Auburn? It is now a park. Who owned it and when and why did it close?. When I was a student at Bates College back in the late 1980s, the One Stop Truck would be double-parked on Frye Street on Wednesday nights and we would buy either a Birdman sandwich at $3 or a personal pizza for $2. The One Stop truck was a white pickup truck with a heated storage box in the bed. It had the name “One Stop” written within an octagon-shaped sign on the truck.
Auburn, MESun-Journal

Looking Back on May 14

The first well-opened apple-blossoms were open here this week. The Women’s Literary Union will close its season with a Membership Tea and Guest Day on Thursday, at the Auburn Clubhouse. The speaker will be Mrs. Claude Labonte of Gamache & Lessard, who will speak on window treatments in home decorating. Pourers for the tea will be Mrs. Raymond Philbrick, newly elected president of the union, and Mrs. John W. Snowe, immediate past president. Hostesses will be Mrs. Avard Dow, Miss Gilberte Brilliant and Mrs. Joseph Reardon. Members and guests will be greeted at the door by Mrs. Thomas J. Anthoine and Mrs. Lawrence Sullivan. The event will start at 2 o’ clock.
Lewiston, MESun-Journal

Ministry to offer Spanish prayer services this month

LEWISTON — The Office of Hispanic Ministry plans to offer several special Spanish prayer service opportunities in the coming weeks, in addition to Spanish masses offered in seven Maine communities. Services will be presented at 6 p.m. Friday, May 21, at Sacred Heart Church on 65 Mellen St. in Portland,...