A Life of Freedom: Forgiveness, letting go, and surrender A Life of Freedom: Forgiveness, letting go, and surrender

As the pandemic in the US is winding down and in person social interaction is resurfacing from the isolation, sheltering, and social distancing of the past year, I thought some wisdom from a Native American leader might be beneficial. I bring her up because she passed away recently. We lost a dear friend in our life, a true champion and role model. During the many tributes to her, there was one theme that resounded, she was a very forgiving person. Whether it was family members that at one time or another let her down or colleagues at work, she could forgive and she did. She looked on the brighter side of life and humanness. She realized that we all make mistakes, we all have problems, we all can do better, we all need a second chance. Yes, life has its consequences, people need to be accountable, and we will suffer from those consequences, but the ability to forgive allows us and those around us to be resilient and to thrive.