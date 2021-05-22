newsbreak-logo
Member Info for foresight

Life Style Extra
 5 days ago

I think the oil price is somewhat irrelevant as the real issue is the production problems / challenges and they only ever get worse so with time, regardless of the oil price, the cash flow will decrease inexorably (IMO) RE: HUR accounting14 May 2021 17:25. oil price and production are...

www.lse.co.uk
Member Info for JamesHinvest

Member Info for JamesHinvest

Clearly the market doesn’t trust AK. The market is now looking for real meat on the bone from Kongats. The ball is firmly in his court now, as I’ve said previous the next 6 months will be huge in deciding which way this share goes. I for one hope it’s way north of where we are at atm.
Member Info for Fr.Jack.Hackett

Member Info for Fr.Jack.Hackett

I think using future Pd prices from coinpriceforecast.com gets me half way to your range (which I certainly can argued for) but also I would need to apply a discount of at least 10% as well - and I think for the MT Flanks this is not feasible (at least until it is operating).
Member Info for OnlyGrowthStocks

Member Info for OnlyGrowthStocks

Well I think we can all agree its going North as such let's see where the next few months takes us. I've seen many forecasts up to £1.44 Mickey's. Personally that's light and with a 25 m oz reserve we will push £2.00 and above. RE: Held at 2021 May...
Member Info for Pensionbuilding

Member Info for Pensionbuilding

Nearly a month for by and fa said. Disgusting. "We have recently entered into an exclusive service agreement with a company about to launch an innovative and verified Covid testing service with UK government approval, under which Westminster will provide a range of specialist services. Whilst too early to assess the likely scale or success of the project, this initiative could potentially lead to interesting business developments in what could be an important new service in helping to open up the leisure and entertainment sector." Dyor.
Member Info for primatologist

Member Info for primatologist

The more the SP price goes up the more your sensible PI's get upset. The more the sensible PI's get upset the more it goes up. This will be London Stock Exchange's very own dogecoin, where the pumps will far exceed the dumps. Ironic Labs. I'm here for it.
Member Info for Morpheous123

Member Info for Morpheous123

Garry G - many thanks. Like you, I am sitting on a 90% loss so I will wait and see what develops. I was just glad of the opportunity to share some thoughts. .. is whether you can ever trust this BoD again? I appreciate the need to move on. And the company has set out its vision for the future. But I think we are still owed an explanation for the disaster that was Percy. - it was a disaster however you may wish to dress it. I am also not convinced that a farm-in for The Bahamas license is imminent. I think any major will do what every major did this time round - wait for the results of the drill. The difference now, of course, is that we have another three years wait during which time majors will refocus towards renewables and face an ever growing and sophisticated environmental lobby focussed on preserving jurisdictions like The Bahamas from exploration. There is also a general election before next proposed spud which may lead to a change of direction re oil. You can grant licenses to explore. But do you then need to produce if the political will has gone? I do wonder if the Bahamian boat has sailed.
Member Info for SteveJones999

Member Info for SteveJones999

Crypto’s are here to stay whether we like them or not. As a method of payment, their usage will only grow- about time the banks had something to worry about, although they are now crawling all over them. RE: Europe in the green premarket after Wall Street's rebound14 May 2021...
Member Info for strontiumdog

Member Info for strontiumdog

Did somebody mention another LSE Chat / BB for all things crypto, if so does anyone know where it is ? But while we're on the subject l recently changed lanes from BTC / ETH / XLM (Stellar Lumens) to ETH / XLM / ADA (Cardano) in a nod to sustainability / cleaner investments, which l generally try to adhere to anyway ..... so far, so good. l like the shift towards more sustainable investing, which ARB is clearly taking a lead in, and which l think will attract more institutional players as well.
Member Info for Mcsneezerteeth

Member Info for Mcsneezerteeth

Nine rigs on the go at Havieron - the next couple of updates should be interesting to say the least!. Have been in Kefi for six months before you question my motive. Saw this story this morning and thought I would post to gauge what people think, as the BBC and Guardian seem to think it's quite a serious situation. That's all.
Member Info for Credit_Limit

Member Info for Credit_Limit

I wish all my shares would move north this slowly!. It's been a while since I posted but I'm still invested here. A little too heavily. A quick look at the chart shows we still are straddling the line between up/down - it feels like we have been fence sitting for at least three weeks - but hanging on to the uptrend started back in Nov - just. The 8ema and 50ema touching and with coming out of weak selling on the MACD, it is all finely poised. I'm hoping we're going to the upside rather than the darkside. A 44p finish will be a start.
Energy Industrybioenergy-news.com

Foresight, JLEN acquire 90% share of Italian EfW

Foresight Energy Infrastructure Partners (FEIP) and JLEN Environmental Assets Group have acquired a 90% equity shareholding in Energie Tecnologie Ambiente (ETA). The companies have each acquired a 45% shareholding in ETA. The seller, Marcegaglia Investments, has retained a 10% stake. Operational since 2012, ETA is a 16.8 MW energy-from-waste (EfW)...
Posted by
TheStreet

Foresight Research: Who Is Winning At Cross Selling - Banks Or Credit Unions

ROCHESTER, Mich., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Who is winning - what are they selling? Is it the big banks with all their branch and digital access or the community banks who boast community involvement or is it the credit unions with their fee and interest rate advantage? To get the answer we asked almost 11,000 customers and members from coast to coast who make or participate in the household banking decisions about these issues.
Stocksactionforex.com

DAX 30 Testing 38.2% Fib Support In ABC Correction

German stock index DAX 30 made a bullish bounce within wave E (orange) as expected. This completed a wave 4 (grey) pattern and restarted the uptrend. The DAX 30 made a strong bullish breakout above the 21 ema zone. The breakout seems to be a wave 3 if price action is able to make a bounce at the 21 ema zone.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Woodside plans solar project to power Pluto LNG

The solar power would be supplied from the proposed Woodside Power Project, which could comprise more than 210,000 solar panels. Woodside is investigating the supply of approximately 50 MW of solar energy to the Pluto LNG facility on Western Australia’s Burrup Peninsula, it said on May 27. The solar power...
Industryheavyliftpfi.com

AAL improves safety and environmental efficiency

AAL Shipping is enhancing its safety and operational standards across its fleet, achieving the latest 2020 IMO Intact Stability Code. Nicola Pacifico, head of transport engineering at AAL, explained: “The 2020 IMO Intact Stability Code is currently only mandatory for new vessels. Nevertheless, we decided to harmonise these new standards across our fleet and operations.
Computersarxiv.org

Distributed Zeroth-Order Stochastic Optimization in Time-varying Networks

We consider a distributed convex optimization problem in a network which is time-varying and not always strongly connected. The local cost function of each node is affected by some stochastic process. All nodes of the network collaborate to minimize the average of their local cost functions. The major challenge of our work is that the gradient of cost functions is supposed to be unavailable and has to be estimated only based on the numerical observation of cost functions. Such problem is known as zeroth-order stochastic convex optimization (ZOSCO). In this paper we take a first step towards the distributed optimization problem with a ZOSCO setting. The proposed algorithm contains two basic steps at each iteration: i) each unit updates a local variable according to a random perturbation based single point gradient estimator of its own local cost function; ii) each unit exchange its local variable with its direct neighbors and then perform a weighted average. In the situation where the cost function is smooth and strongly convex, our attainable optimization error is $O(T^{-1/2})$ after $T$ iterations. This result is interesting as $O(T^{-1/2})$ is the optimal convergence rate in the ZOSCO problem. We have also investigate the optimization error with the general Lipschitz convex function, the result is $O(T^{-1/4})$.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Locally Cartesian localisations and the higher Thomason model structure

In this note, we show that any locally Cartesian left localisation of a presentable $\infty$-category admits a right proper model structure in which all morphisms are cofibrations, and obtain a characterisation of its fibrations. We also show that a sufficient criterion for this is that the weak equivalences be generated by a set of maps stable under pullback. In particular, any `nullification' functor is locally Cartesian. This scope includes many examples with non-trivial `homotopical content'.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Ionic gating in metallic superconductors: A brief review

Ionic gating is a very popular tool to investigate and control the electric charge transport and electronic ground state in a wide variety of different materials. This is due to its capability to induce large modulations of the surface charge density by means of the electric-double-layer field-effect transistor (EDL-FET) architecture, and has been proven to be capable of tuning even the properties of metallic systems. In this short review, I summarize the main results which have been achieved so far in controlling the superconducting (SC) properties of thin films of conventional metallic superconductors by means of the ionic gating technique. I discuss how the gate-induced charge doping, despite being confined to a thin surface layer by electrostatic screening, results in a long-range "bulk" modulation of the SC properties by the coherent nature of the SC condensate, as evidenced by the observation of suppressions in the critical temperature of films much thicker than the electrostatic screening length, and by the pronounced thickness-dependence of their magnitude. I review how this behavior can be modelled in terms of proximity effect between the charge-doped surface layer and the unperturbed bulk with different degrees of approximation, and how first-principles calculations have been employed to determine the origin of an anomalous increase in the electrostatic screening length at ultrahigh electric fields, thus fully confirming the validity of the proximity effect model. Finally, I discuss a general framework - based on the combination of ab-initio Density Functional Theory and the Migdal-Eliashberg theory of superconductivity - by which the properties of any gated thin film of a conventional metallic superconductor can be determined purely from first principles.
wvtf.org

From Coal Fields to Solar Farms

Southwestern Virginia has a long history of coal mining, but its energy future is a work in progress. A pilot project is underway to transform former coal mines into six, solar electricity plants, in the central Appalachian coalfields. The Nature Conservancy has been acquiring land to build the solar installations...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

GTT to supply more Tianjin LNG tanks

The 220,000-m3 tanks will be fitted at Beijing Gas Group's Tianjin Nangang LNG terminal in northeast China. French LNG engineering group GTT said on March 24 it had won an order from China Huanqiu Contracting and Engineering for the design of four very large membrane full containment LNG storage tanks.