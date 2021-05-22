newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Member Info for rjb92

Life Style Extra
 5 days ago

Cherry burn: yep. Started buying last year on the way down. First batch at £3.08 then followed it down to sub 2, and some more on the way back up in Dec 20. With a 2.59 average, divvy yield is a touch over 6%. On top of growth from £2.59, it’s a comfortable Lth and leaves pennies to take a bit more trading risk in some interesting AIM shares!! :-).

www.lse.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bp#Info#Bp#Isa#Rrb#Posts#Pennies#Nss#Trading#Divvy Yield#Opinion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
TechnologyThe Brooks Review

Member Journal — 5/24/21

This week: I got a new iPad Pro; thoughts on going back into offices from a gear perspective; new GR1 collab coming from Carryology; new membership perk; and I have two things for sale if you want. You must be a member to read the rest of this article. (Already...
Internet9to5Google

Google adding convenient ‘Save to Photos’ shortcut for Gmail attachments

I/O 2021 introduced a flurry of productivity-oriented features to bring Workspace apps closer together. Gmail is now adding a convenient “Save to Google Photos” shortcut for consumers. On the web, attachments appear after the body of a message as a row/grid. When hovering over, you have options today to “Download”...
Cell Phones9to5Google

Google Photos now offers prints through 7-Eleven in Japan

As storage changes loom, Google Photos is expanding its print offerings in Japan. Starting this week, Google Photos users in the country can get prints from 7-Eleven. Confirmed on Twitter and an official blog post this week, Google announced the partnership with 7-Eleven that will enable same-day prints in Japan. The service is available nationwide now and works a bit differently from how it does in the US.
Shoppingforthemommas.com

ShopRite Weekly Ad Preview For 5/30/21 Thru 6/5/21 Is Here!

FTM may earn a small commission via affiliate links in this post. Read our full disclosure policy here. Your NEW ShopRite Weekly Ad Preview Scan for the sales running 5/30/21 Thru 6/5/21. Please note: Prices and select sale items may vary by location. Check out other newest coupons below:. $5.00...
ComputersComputer Weekly

News review: What is the iPad?

The Computer Weekly news round-up video is brought to you - with its tongue in its cheek - by Hermione Way. This week looking at what exactly is the iPad? How are HP going to pay BSkyB £200m? and what's happening with the Orange/T-Mobile merger?. Featured stories this week include:
Economyaffiliateinsider.com

Affiliate Drive Time Week 21 – Questions from PI Live

Lee-Ann recently spoke at PI Live where she joined other industry experts to discuss important trends in the affiliate marketing industry. At the event, Lee-Ann was asked some really interesting questions about engaging with affiliates and building programs. One of the questions asked was – how can we nurture smaller...
Shoppingwolfandbadger.com

Paper Lantern - Cube

There aren't any reviews for this product yet. Some recent customer reviews of the Nappa Dori collection:. Leather Wrap Sleeve Black - 13" (13" Macbook Pro) Really love the finish , purchased for a birthday present and they were delighted. Cheese Knives Kit - Grey. Fantastic love them... Paper Lantern...
Computersmacupdate.com

Foxit PDF Reader for Mac11.0.0.0510

Foxit PDF Reader is a free, light-weight PDF document viewer. It allows you to create, view, and print PDFs. The application is noticeably smaller than Adobe's Acrobat software, making it ideal for those of you who need a powerful program which doesn't rely heavily upon system resources. Its core function is compatible with PDF Standard 1.7. Whether you're a consumer, businessperson, or a member of a government agency or educational organization, you need to read, create, sign, and annotate (comment on) PDF documents and fill out PDF forms. Foxit PDF Reader is one of the few high-volume PDF reader providing a complete PDF creation solution, providing the power of PDF creation to every desktop. Foxit Reader comes equipped with comprehensive protection against security vulnerabilities, keeping your system and company safe.
Beauty & Fashiontemptalia.com

This Week in Dupes, Vol. 144

Check out dupes for most wanted products between May 18th and May 24th. These are products added to readers' wish lists most frequently. If you added it to your wish list, you can check your wish list against your vanity for dupes you may already own. LYS Beauty Confident Higher...
InternetANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Google Photos brings tool to delete unnecessary photos

The day is almost here when everyone (except some Pixel users) will have to say goodbye to unlimited High Quality storage for their Google Photos. Starting June 1, we’ll have to live with the new storage policy change where any new photos and videos you will back up will count towards your 15GB Google Account free storage. Before we say goodbye (unless you subscribe to Google One), Google is giving us some tools to help us out in the transition.
Internetsproutwired.com

Google Photos will be unlimited and free from June 1

Six months ago, Google Announced its end date Unlimited storage From google photos. Now, time is at hand: 1 June. Starting Tuesday of next week, only 15 GB of space will be available free of charge for storing files distributed between Google Photos, Google Drive and Gmail. Who needs more gigs, he has to pay.
Shoppingforthemommas.com

Early Albertsons Weekly Ads Preview

There are two Albertsons Weekly Ads. Here is an early Preview of Albertsons Weekly Ad for 5/26/21 – 6/1/21. Flip through all 5 pages of the Albertsons Ad Preview for next week here!. Preview the new Albertsons ad scan and check below for some of the newest coupons:. $3.00 ONE...
Denton, TXDenton Record-Chronicle

Letters to the editor, May 25

Thanks for printing the guest view editorial addressing the issue facing small local newspapers in their competition with Facebook and Google and non-compensation of article use. While their modern technology has both helped and frustrated the distribution of news, their processes of getting money (45% of all advertising!) to the...
Softwaremakeuseof.com

How to Use the FILTER Function in Google Sheets

For small business owners and freelancers, Google Sheets is a suitable replacement for Microsoft Excel. It offers most of the features that work pretty similar to the ones in excel so switching to Google Sheets isn't a big deal. Filter Function is one of the most powerful features Google Sheets...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Does Fireball Really Contain Antifreeze?

Any college student from the 2010s may remember that Fireball, the cinnamon-flavored whiskey favored for its cheapness, was the subject of rumors that said it was made from antifreeze. The rumors began in 2014 when Finland, Norway, and Sweden recalled a shipment of Fireball due to its being made from the American recipe, not the European one. This was not too unusual as in many foods the American recipe takes full advantage of the relatively lax attitude the FDA takes toward ingredients.
Relationship Advicedowntownmagazinenyc.com

How to Boost the Odds of Finding Love Online

These days, it isn’t uncommon for people to find their perfect match online. But just because you’re putting yourself out there and looking for love on the internet doesn’t mean you’ll get results easily. Instead, implementing the right strategies can help ensure you’ll successfully find love. Start by Choosing the...
Cell Phonesdodofinance.com

Criminals take control of phones through fake text messages

KPN warns of a new mode of fraud. This happens with the FluBot malware. Cybercriminals attempt to recover data via SMS and thus defraud people. This mainly concerns text messages that appear to come from parcel deliverers. Android phones are particularly vulnerable to this form of malware. Many phones have...
Internetxda-developers

Google Photos adds a storage management tool ahead of unlimited backup changes

That dreaded day is about to arrive. Unlimited backup storage for Google Photos will be gone soon. Google has offered users free, high-quality backups for all photos and videos for probably as long as we can remember. And that was precisely one of the biggest selling points of the platform. Google even went so far as to offer free backups for full quality pictures rather than just high-quality ones as a perk for Pixel owners back when the first Google Pixel smartphones came out. Now, though, while you can still use Google Photos for free, you’ll be limited to however many pictures can fit in the 15 GB that is offered to all Google accounts for free, and if you need more than that, you’ll have to pay.