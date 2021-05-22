newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Century-old sacred birchbark scroll returned to Ojibwe tribe

Janesville Gazette
 5 days ago

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — An Ojibwe scroll lost since the late 1800s is on its way home, thanks to the efforts of two St. Paul businessmen. Sean Blanchet and Robert Snell, owners of Revere Auctions, noticed an Ojibwe birchbark scroll with Minnesota ties pop up on a Boston auction website. Thinking it may be of cultural relevance to the local Ojibwe, Blanchet contacted the auction house and offered to buy it outright. He also reached out for help from other interested parties and donors.

www.gazettextra.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Snell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scrolls#Auction Houses#Minn#Ap#Revere Auctions#Mite Iwin#Harvard#Anishinaabe#Mahnomen#Red Wing#The Indian Health Service#Minnesota Chippewa Tribe#Ojibwe Tribe#Birchbark Scroll#Tribes#Native American Culture#Chippewa#Cultural Items Home#Southern Minnesota#Ceremony
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Minnesota StateClick2Houston.com

Floyd's death laid bare the 'Minnesota Paradox' of racism

MINNEAPOLIS – George Floyd's death under a white Minneapolis police officer's knee severely tarnished Minnesota's reputation as a progressive state on matters of race. Many Black residents say it was never deserved in the first place. The state's seemingly polite exterior, exemplified by the nickname “Minnesota Nice," has long concealed...
Politicsmprnews.org

'Things can come home again': Sacred birch bark scroll to return to White Earth Nation

Each week, Jaime Arsenault scans online auction sites for important items that belong to the Ojibwe people. Sometimes, listed among the more common utilitarian and artisan objects like beadwork or tools that often show up for auction, she finds something significant. Sometimes, a vital piece of Ojibwe culture that had disappeared decades ago into private collections surfaces, just for a moment, before disappearing once more.
Public HealthPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: This is the Most Dangerous County in the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

Though vaccine distribution is well underway across the United States, the novel coronavirus continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 32,706,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington metropolitan area, which covers parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin, a total of […]
Saint Paul, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

St. Paul's Grand Old Day canceled for second year in a row

Organizers of St. Paul's Grand Old Day said the long-running street festival, often dubbed the unofficial start to summer in Minnesota's capital city, will not be held for the second year in a row. Pandemic-related uncertainties and other challenges spurred the Grand Avenue Business Association's (GABA) decision, but planners are...
Saint Paul, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Viking cruising into St. Paul for Mississippi River tours in 2022

Images of the Minnesota State Capitol, Como Conservatory and the Landmark Center flash across the promotional clip as a British female voice describes the final stop on Viking's soon-to-debut Mississippi River cruise: a city "known for its great museums, iconic Cathedral and beautiful period architecture." The international luxury cruise line...
eastcountymagazine.org

READER'S EDITORIAL: TRIBES ASK SUPPORT FOR SANDERS' BILL TO PROTECT SACRED OAK FLAT FROM DESTRUCTION BY FOREIGN-OWNED MINING GIANTS

March 4, 2016 (Oak Flat, Az.) -- Tribes nation-wide and other Americans across the country deeply appreciate Senator Bernie Sanders' efforts in the U.S. Senate to protect tribal sacred land in Arizona known as Oak Flat, located on U.S. Forest Service land, from destruction by foreign-owned mining conglomerates Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton through their U.S. limited liability company Resolution Copper Mining.
Minnesota StateMitchellrepublic.com

Minnesota roundtable covers all-around benefits of soil health

Improving soil health on farms can have enormous climate benefits and make farms less vulnerable. That was the focus in a recent roundtable moderated by Heidi Roop, assistant professor and extension specialist at the University of Minnesota’s Department of Soil, Water and Climate. The goal of the roundtable was to discuss ways that farms in the state can reduce greenhouse gas emissions and expand soil health practices.
CharitiesKESQ

Kidney recipients, including a 5-yo, meet their donors

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s a day to remember for a handful of strangers who now share a special bond. Five Minnesota kidney donors and recipients met for the first time Friday morning. It’s not every day a 28-year-old from St. Paul and a 5-year-old from the Iron Range become pals....
Collegesorangecoast.com

Letters Home: Chapman University’s Immense Collection of American War Letters

One letter was written by a Black soldier fighting for the Union Army to the woman who had enslaved his daughter. Another, written by a Confederate soldier, was pulled off the soldier’s dead body. A sailor, trapped aboard a ship, dashed off a note as Japanese planes were bombing Pearl Harbor. A prisoner of war during World War II scrawled a message on the back of a family photo, shortly before his death. An army sergeant who had pilfered Adolf Hitler’s personal stationery, emblazoned with a swastika, crossed out the name at the top, inserted his own, and penned a letter to his family.
Rochester, MNKEYC

Mayo Clinic Health System to permanently close 5 locations

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mayo Clinic Health System announced Tuesday it will permanently close five clinics in southern Minnesota and northwest Iowa. The impacted clinics are located in Lake Crystal, Sherburn, Trimont and Truman, in addition to a clinic in Armstrong, Iowa. All of these sites temporarily closed in...
Minnesota StateKIMT

Minnesota DNR officer killed in two-vehicle collision

ITASCA COUNTY, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Nature Resources (DNR) says a state conservation officer has died in the line of duty. The DNR says Officer Sarah Grell was killed in a two-vehicle crash near Grand Rapids Monday morning. “The sense of loss we feel right now is indescribable,”...