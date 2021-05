1989: St. John the Baptist Parish School Board President Donald Cox, seated center, signed the construction contract for the new elementary school in Reserve. The board approved by a 10-1 vote the $3,637,900 bid from contractor Charles Ragusa and Son of Independence, LA. The new school will be located on the site of the present East St. John Middle School; the middle school will be demolished. On hand for the signing were, seated from left, District 7 board member Aleitha Bardell; Cox; and Ragusa. Standing, from left, District member 8 Fernand Becnel; project architect O.J. Champagne; and St. John Parish school Superintendent Gerald Keller.