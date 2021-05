As the warm season unfolds, one letter writer, Dave Norton made some requests of dog owners in hopes that they will respect their fellow citizens. One of those requests includes picking up your dog's feces on the beach. However, I wanted to add a few more: I want to preface this by stating that I do not wish to sound harsh or anti-dog, however, the state and local community signs and laws are not getting the message across. Complaints to dog owners from bothered people are all too often returned with rudeness and profanity. I, myself, have had one too many asthma attacks as a result of dog owners not respecting rules and laws about dogs.