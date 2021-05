The West Virginia Mountaineers closed out the seven-inning doubleheader against the Dayton Flyers with a dominating 12-6 decision Sunday evening. West Virginia starting pitcher Daniel Ouderkirk got into trouble in the second inning, walking the bases loaded with two outs before Mariano Ricciardi drove the 1-2 pitch into the gap in left-centerfield for a two-RBI single to give the Flyers a 2-0 lead. After four straight balls, head coach Randy Mazey tabbed in Noah Short, who retired the side.