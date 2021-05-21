newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vail, CO

Weekly Construction Update, May 24

vailgov.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePrimary Contact: Leonard Sandoval, Town of Vail Construction Area Coordinator . 970-390-4677 or 970-479-2198; lsandoval@vailgov.com . The Town of Vail has established an alternate site for distribution of free mulch this season due to impacts associated with construction at the Public Works facility at 1309 Elkhorn Drive where the mulch is typically accessed. The mulch has been placed at the North Trail parking lot in West Vail and is available on a first-come, first-served basis. The collection of used motor oil has been suspended until further notice.

www.vailgov.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Industry
Vail, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Business
Vail, CO
Business
Local
Colorado Government
City
Vail, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Home Construction#Road Construction#Windows Update#Housing Construction#Property Maintenance#Safeway#Vail Interfaith Chapel#Hyder Construction#Town Of Vail Contact#North Recreation Trail#Ocg Design Management#Lh Transit Center Phase#Columbine Way#Vail Road Work#Nedbo Construction#Lionshead Place Work#Donovan Pavilion Addition#Top Notch Log Works#Restruction Corporation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Construction
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Landscaping
News Break
Housing
Related
Vail, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Vail housing project gets planning board approval

The Residences at Main Vail project passed an important milestone May 10, with several more to do. The project, a partnership between the town of Vail and Triumph Development, is proposed for 72 deed-restricted rental units near the existing Middle Creek Village apartments. That town-owned site is currently occupied by the Children’s Garden of Learning. That facility is moving this year to a new site just to the southeast of the Lionshead parking structure.
Eagle, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Eagle wants help creating ‘grand plan’ for Grand Avenue

For several Thursdays, people have been meeting along Grand Avenue in Eagle, putting on safety vests and walking the busy, noisy road to share thoughts about its shortcomings and ideas on how to fix them. From traffic to missing infrastructure for pedestrians and bicyclists and a lackluster streetscape, there seem...
Vail, COvailgov.com

NEWS & ANNOUNCEMENTS

Oversize/RV Vehicle Parking Relocated to West Vail. Beginning May 24, the Charter Bus Lot east of the Lionshead parking structure will become a construction site to accommodate the future home of Children’s Garden of Learning. Parking for all oversize vehicles 20 feet or longer, including buses, RV’s and trailers, will be directed to West Vail across from Safeway along the south side of the North Frontage Road.
Vail, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Vail has free wood chip mulch for town residents

The town of Vail has established an alternate site for distribution of free mulch this season due to impacts associated with construction at the public works facility the usual distribution point. The mulch this year will be placed at the North Trail parking lot in West Vail beginning May 15...
Eagle County, COPosted by
Vail Daily

As Latino vaccinations lag in the region, activists push for systemic change

Maria works as a maid in Pitkin County. From Rifle, she commutes to Aspen, where she cleans a handful of houses a day. Two to three stories with a basement, pool tables and gyms. The trunk of her car serves as storage for spray bottles, rags and vacuums. Her grocery bags go in the backseat with her son. When the pandemic hit, she considered stopping work. Like many undocumented people, she can’t afford to get COVID. Rarely does she see a doctor. It’s too expensive. She’ll have to bring her son to translate. It’s all unfamiliar. So, she continues to work. As the world halted in fear of the coronavirus, Maria carried on. For the sake of survival and the hope of prosperity, she carries on.
Vail, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Welcome to the Neighborhood

Insights from the Vail Valley – By Scott N. Miller. The pandemic influx will change the dynamic of the Vail Valley. People are flocking to the mountains. But it’s probably too soon to see what long-term effects that migration will have. The town of Vail has seen a lot of home sales over the past year, after the local market dropped precipitously in the second quarter of 2020.
Eagle County, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Eagle County will lift COVID-19 public health order May 19

Eagle County announced Friday morning that it will lift its COVID-19 public health orders effective May 19, a week earlier than expected. Eagle County Public Health and Environment intends to make the move to lift all local public health orders related to COVID-19 with disease incidence showing a steady decline and vaccination rates on the rise.
Eagle County, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Howard: The high cost of home

Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley advocates for policy change to increase affordable housing options. The high cost of home has been a fact of life in Eagle County for years — and it’s just as much of a problem around the United States. Advocating for policies that will increase access to and supply of affordable homes in our community is an important strategy. Through our five-year Cost of Home Campaign, Habitat for Humanity is focused on finding collaborative solutions and promoting policies to improve access to affordable homes for 10 million individuals nationwide.
Vail, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Vail Valley by the numbers: A look at Q1’s real estate performance

Over the last year, we’ve come a long way. As we approach the next phase of normal, we are reminded of progress and growth achieved in several areas since the start of 2020. Reflecting on the first quarter of last year when the restrictions on real estate activity had a severe impact on the market’s performance helps us further appreciate the positive growth we’re experiencing today.
Vail, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Valley Life for All: Personal growth at the greenhouse

Editor’s note: The Vail Daily, in conjunction with Valley Life For All, continues a monthly series of profiles about people in our community who meet challenge with courage and perseverance. David Hayes parks his brand new bike on the side of the greenhouse. He loves to ride everywhere he can....
Vail, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Letter: Bertuglia for Holy Cross Energy Board

Over the last several months I’ve had the pleasure of working with Kristen Bertuglia in her role as Environmental Sustainability Director with the town of Vail. As a lifelong resident of Vail who has seen 50 years of change in the valley, I can say with the utmost confidence that Kristen embodies everything our community needs in our leaders to continue evolving in a responsible, sustainable way.
Vail, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Vail Valley hiring a mixed bag for local businesses

Hiring, like housing, is a long-running challenge in the Vail Valley. For some businesses, that challenge is even greater today than in the past. At Leadfoot Linda’s auto repair in EagleVail, shop manager Jeff Roberts said there were only two mechanics on duty as of May 11. A third mechanic returned to work May 12 after recovering from a second COVID-19 vaccination.
Vail, COvailgov.com

Town of Vail Provides Alternate Site for Distribution of Free Wood-Chip Mulch

The Town of Vail has established an alternate site for distribution of free mulch this season due to impacts associated with construction at the Public Works facility where the mulch is typically accessed. The mulch will be placed at the North Trail parking lot in West Vail beginning May 15 and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Eagle, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Town of Eagle hits pause on updated climate action plan

EAGLE — Eagle Town Council is taking some extra time to consider its adoption of an updated Climate Action Plan prepared by the Climate Action Collaborative, a diverse partnership led by the Walking Mountains Science Center that includes some of the town’s staff. The updated action plan outlines strategies for...
Vail, COvailgov.com

Love Vail Trails Cleanup Initiative, May 20-26

Trails in East Vail experienced a 64% increase in visitation from 2019 to 2020. Unfortunately, not all trail users have been practicing Leave No Trace ethics and many of the trails and trailheads have been littered with excess trash. Join in the Love Vail Trails Cleanup Days, May 20-26 and enjoy the emerging leaves of spring while hiking and beautifying the trails. The Town of Vail is partnering with U.S. Forest Service, Vail Valley Mountains Trails Alliance, Adopt-A-Trail, Eagle Valley Land Trust, Vail Resorts and Walking Mountains Science Center to show trails in Vail some love before the transition into summer. Stop by the Vail Village Welcome Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the clean up week to pick up complimentary bags and gloves then hop on the bus to any one of the many trails in Vail. Participants will be asked to sign a liability waiver and can choose from a variety of swag from Town of Vail and the partner organizations as a thank you.
Minturn, COminturn.org

Minturn Two Elk Subarea Plan

The Town of Minturn is preparing a community driven subarea plan for the south of town between the Cemetery Bridge and the Two Elk trail head known as the “Two Elk Area.” This 1.5-mile-long corridor south of the town core is one of the most unique open spaces left in the valley. The visual quality of the natural environment is stunning, with highly scenic and picturesque geologic formations towering over the area, juxtaposed against aspen and spruce forest with a backdrop of ever-changing skies.
Vail, COSteamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: A red herring

Steamboat Springs City Council considering a timeshare tax is a red herring. The sales tax laws states that transactions for barter are taxable at the fair market value. A person cannot evade sales taxes by paying for items with gold coins or bitcoins, for instance. I personally know that timeshare rentals in other states pay their states’ sales and lodging taxes.
Vail, COvailgov.com

Vail Bus Service Transitions to Summer Schedule May 31

Town of Vail buses will transition from the spring schedule to the summer schedule beginning Memorial Day, May 31. All passengers will continue to be required to wear facemasks, per federal guidelines. Other public health protocols, including capacity restrictions and social distancing, will apply as necessary. The summer schedule, which will run through mid-November, will provide either 30-minute, 40-minute or up to one-hour service on most outlying routes during peak times and one-to two-hour service on most outlying routes during non-peak times. Returning this summer will be an extension of the in-town route to Ford Park via Vail Valley Drive which will operate daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. as well as added frequency on the East Vail, Golf Course and Sandstone routes.