Weekly Construction Update, May 24
Primary Contact: Leonard Sandoval, Town of Vail Construction Area Coordinator . 970-390-4677 or 970-479-2198; lsandoval@vailgov.com . The Town of Vail has established an alternate site for distribution of free mulch this season due to impacts associated with construction at the Public Works facility at 1309 Elkhorn Drive where the mulch is typically accessed. The mulch has been placed at the North Trail parking lot in West Vail and is available on a first-come, first-served basis. The collection of used motor oil has been suspended until further notice.www.vailgov.com