Weekly Construction Update, May 24

Trails in East Vail experienced a 64% increase in visitation from 2019 to 2020. Unfortunately, not all trail users have been practicing Leave No Trace ethics and many of the trails and trailheads have been littered with excess trash. Join in the Love Vail Trails Cleanup Days, May 20-26 and enjoy the emerging leaves of spring while hiking and beautifying the trails. The Town of Vail is partnering with U.S. Forest Service, Vail Valley Mountains Trails Alliance, Adopt-A-Trail, Eagle Valley Land Trust, Vail Resorts and Walking Mountains Science Center to show trails in Vail some love before the transition into summer. Stop by the Vail Village Welcome Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the clean up week to pick up complimentary bags and gloves then hop on the bus to any one of the many trails in Vail. Participants will be asked to sign a liability waiver and can choose from a variety of swag from Town of Vail and the partner organizations as a thank you.