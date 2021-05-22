TV tonight: the Eurovision live finals return
Graham Norton takes up his rightful position in the commentator’s booth – glass of wine in hand – to guide us through this year’s long-awaited Eurovision Song Contest, live from The Ahoy in Rotterdam. The UK’s entry James Newman will be hoping to avoid the dreaded nil points with his song Embers, while special performances come from DJ Afrojack and reigning 2019 Eurovision winner Duncan Laurence. Amanda Holden presents the UK’s votes from London. Ammar Kalia.www.theguardian.com