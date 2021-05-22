newsbreak-logo
‘The TakeOver’ Out on PlayStation 4 Today

By GamingLyfe.com
gaminglyfe.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDANGEN Entertainment has announced that The TakeOver is making its way to the PlayStation 4 digital store today. The Takeover is a side-scrolling beat ’em up inspired by 90’s classics such as Streets of Rage and Final Fight. Take back the streets solo or alongside a friend in a local co-op in any of the three featured game modes: Arcade, Survival, and Challenge. Players will fight across seven stages and over 20 unique locations using any of the four playable characters, or swap between them in real-time in the unlockable Relay Mode. Bonus stages feature high-speed driving and flight modes! Whether it’s the fiery punches of Ethan, the lightning-fast kicks of Megan, or the devastating suplexes of Connor, there’s a character for every kind of fighting fan in The TakeOver.

