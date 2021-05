Got an opinion? Can’t wait to share it? You might want to keep it off your business social media platforms. A new study from Savings.com found that 50% of Americans are more likely to boycott a brand due to their political positions than they were just one year ago. While the study looked specifically at retail sales, people are people. The same buyers who boycott consumer brands because of their political positions are the same buyers who are likely to look unfavorably on B2B brands they disagree with, too.