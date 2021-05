Boruto: Naruto Next Generations turned a lot of heads when the anime finally introduced the "Vessel" in Kawaki, a young ninja who found himself in the clutches of the Kara Organization, but now that the mysterious figure has been welcomed with open arms into the Uzumaki Clan, a preview for the next episode proves that Kawaki has more in common with Naruto than we thought. The Seventh Hokage has been working desperately to make sure that Kawaki comes to consider the Hidden Leaf Village his new home, and following the deadly battle against Delta, it's clear that Konoha needs all the help it can get.