Biden Administration Proposes ‘More Realistic’ 15 Percent Global Corporate Tax Rate

By Admin
tennesseestar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration proposed a minimum global corporate tax rate of 15%, but said it hoped world leaders would negotiate a more “ambitious” minimum rate. Treasury Department officials proposed the 15% minimum corporate tax rate during an Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) meeting on taxation Thursday. The meeting marked the initial discussions over a global minimum rate between nations after the Treasury Department had previously pushed for such a tax to stop the global “race to the bottom.”

