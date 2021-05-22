Florida Board of Education Proposes Anti-Indoctrination Rule for Public Schools
The Florida State Board of Education will soon make a decision on an anti-indoctrination rule that will change the way U.S. History is taught in public schools. The rule aims to establish strict guidelines for U.S. History that will try to eliminate students being indoctrinated by teachers by taking subjectivity out of the curriculum and focusing on facts that do not distort significant historical events.tennesseestar.com